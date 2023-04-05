  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

We found you 84 cruises

Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

4 Night
The Best Of The RhineDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Panorama
Avalon Panorama (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

10 Night
Tulip Time Cruise With 3 Nights In ParisDetails

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision
Avalon Envision (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

9 Night
The Legendary Danube With 2 Nights In PragueDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Artistry II
Avalon Artistry II

7 Night
Tulip Time CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

17 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 1 Night In Amsterdam...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Danube Symphony Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand Tulip Cruise Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Tulip Time HighlightsDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Brussels
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand Tulip Cruise Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In Nice, 3 N...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In Nice For...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In Venice & 3 Nig...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Wi...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Nice, 2 Nigh...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed For Wine Lovers Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 1 Night In Amsterdam,...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Grand France With 2 Nights In Nice & 3 Nights In...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
The Blue Danube Discovery With 2 Nights In Budape...Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
The Blue Danube Discovery With 2 Nights In PragueDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
