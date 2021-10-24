  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Avalon Waterways Cruises

973 Reviews
7 Awards
Avalon Waterways

Message from Avalon Waterways

When you're ready to travel again, Avalon Waterways is here to support you. Your safety, as well as the safety of our employees and partners, has always been our top priority, which is why new physical distancing and cleaning measures have been put in place on all of our vacations. All 2021 travel bookings automatically come with our Peace of Mind Travel Plan—free of charge. This plan gives guests the ability to move their booking to another destination, vacation, brand or simply a different 2021 or 2022 departure date in our vast travel portfolio, no questions asked. Just let us know before final payment and we'll waive all land or cruise penalties and transfer to the new vacation. When the world is ready, Avalon looks forward to delivering the world to travelers.

Pam Hoffee

Pam Hoffee

Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director

About Avalon Waterways Cruises

Avalon Waterways launched in 2004 as part of the long-established Globus family of travel brands. The company's fleet is made up entirely of "Suite Ships" that feature rooms with a floor-to-ceiling window wall with sliding glass doors that that open to turn the accommodations themselves into a balcony in good weather.

Find Avalon Waterways Cruises

Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

14 Night
75 Reviews
Leaving:Remich
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Tranquility II
Avalon Tranquility II
Avalon Tranquility II

6 Night
87 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon View

3 Night
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Tranquility II
Avalon Tranquility II
Avalon Tranquility II

8 Night
87 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Imagery II

7 Night
75 Reviews
Leaving:Brussels
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Tapestry II

18 Night
91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Imagery II

7 Night
75 Reviews
Leaving:Deggendorf
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Imagery II

5 Night
75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Tranquility II

7 Night
87 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

7 Night
67 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Artistry II

7 Night
61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Tranquility II

15 Night
87 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

8 Night
14 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Imagery II

4 Night
75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Artistry II

3 Night
61 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

4 Night
67 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Tranquility II

7 Night
87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

15 Night
67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

9 Night
14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

9 Night
14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Imagery II

14 Night
75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Artistry II

7 Night
61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

4 Night
14 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon View

5 Night
Leaving:Deggendorf
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

5 Night
14 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Waterways Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Avalon Waterways cruise ships?

Avalon caters to English-speaking travelers from North America, the U.K. and Australia/New Zealand. The average age of passengers is mid-50s to 60s, but the mix varies by itinerary, and on four- and five-night cruises, you'll find more 40-something travelers and others trying out river cruises for the first time. Children ages 8 and older are welcome onboard, but there is no formal youth program.

Do I have to dress up on a Avalon Waterways cruise?

No, not really. You can't wear shorts at dinner, but, other than that the dress code is casual. At dinner you'll see mostly open-neck shirts and slacks for men; slacks, skirts or dresses for women. Some people op to dress up a bit nicer, though still relatively casual, for the welcome and farewell dinners (only on Europe river cruises).

Is everything free on Avalon Waterways cruises?

Exactly what is included varies somewhat with the itineraries. In Europe, Asia and South America, coffee and tea are available free of charge all day long. In Europe a choice of complimentary wine, beer or soft drinks is included with lunch and dinner, and sparkling wine with breakfast. On the Mekong, Ganges and Amazon rivers, select soft drinks and local beer/spirits are available throughout the day and wine is included with lunch and dinner. Wi-Fi is free (except in the Amazon or Galapagos, where it's not available), as is dining (including breakfast in bed and picnic lunches to take on shore) and all onboard entertainment and enrichment. Most shore excursions are complimentary, including the line's Active Adventure options.

You'll pay extra for gratuities, salon or spa treatments, laundry, onboard shop purchases and some special excursions.

What are Avalon Waterways’s most popular activities?

Shore excursions are at the heart of activities on any Avalon sailing. Options can range from active excursions, such as canoeing the Danube or jogging through Amsterdam, to cultural experiences, like following the life of an Austrian worker or taking part in an Amsterdam painting class. Passengers who prefer to explore on their own can use the AvalonGO app loaded with a list of nearby attractions and hours of operation, historical facts, maps and directions as well as local cafes, restaurants, bars and entertainment options.

Onboard, most passengers attend enrichment sessions, and the Local Favorites program brings regional performances onboard, as well as classes: tai chi or Mandarin lessons on the Yangtze, culinary demonstrations in France, etc.

Why go with Avalon Waterways?

  • Suite class ships feature floor-to-ceiling, retractable windows
  • Locally sourced wines and shore excursion included in fare
  • Cruises great rivers in Europe and Asia
  • Best For: English-speaking travelers who want to sail the world by river, exploring at their own pace
  • Not For: Families with young children or travelers who depend on wheelchairs

Best for: English-speaking travelers who want to sail the world by river, exploring at their own pace

Not for: Families with young children or travelers who depend on wheelchairs

Avalon Waterways Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Would definitely consider cruising the Danube with Avalon based on our great exp

Our family decided that this was a very different way for us to spend the Christmas Holiday and we had never been on a river cruise before. We have been to Europe with Globus tours and were very happy with their
User Avatar
luipers1

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

A relaxing, stress-free way to enjoy the German Christmas Markets

From the moment we were met at the Prague airport by an Avalon representative who brought us to the hotel to meet our amazing cruise director, then from the moment we boarded our ship, to when the time came to
User Avatar
VT2019cruiser

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

First time cruisers

Had always wanted to see Christmas Markets and seeing them via a cruise sounded idyllic - it was. From the time we boarded to disembarking we were looked after superbly. The Cruise Director (Valentin) was very
User Avatar
Virgonz

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Christmas Markets on the Rhine

We enjoyed the Avalon Romantic Rhine Cruise for our anniversary four year ago and tried the Christmas Market cruise on the Danube two years ago. We enjoyed both so much we did the Avalon Rhine Christmas Market
User Avatar
MJMorgan3r

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

