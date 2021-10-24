  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
P&O Cruises

3,152 Reviews
2 Awards
P&O Cruises

  P&O Cruises Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

  Who goes on P&O Cruises cruise ships?

  Do I have to dress up on a P&O Cruises cruise?

Azura
Azura
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura
Azura
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura
Azura
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Arcadia

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

447 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Arcadia

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

447 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Aurora

24 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

289 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Arcadia

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

447 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Aurora

12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

289 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

10 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
P&O Cruises Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on P&O Cruises cruise ships?

The line is aimed squarely at Brits, and that's pretty well the only nationality you'll find abroad at any time of year, wherever the ship is based. The demographic varies drastically depending on the type of ship and time of year. The adults-only ships tend to attract couples of 55-years plus; the family-friendly ones will attract families during the holiday periods, and then revert to 55+ couples outside of school holidays. Age will skew lower on the mini-break cruises to Europe and the Channel Islands.

P&O Cruises is also aimed squarely at Middle England -- it's not upmarket and not "bucket and spade". The line is about as typically British as you can get.

Do I have to dress up on a P&O Cruises cruise?

P&O cruisers veer on the side of smart during the evening (not Cunard smart, but certainly not casual or scruffy), with casual during the day -- shorts, T-shirts, baseball caps and flip flops are perfectly acceptable day wear. On Gala nights passengers tend to make an effort and you'll see a range of clothing from ball gowns and black tie to and dark suits and long dresses and heels.

Is everything free on P&O Cruises cruises?

No, though tips are included in the price of the cruise and you won't find the rampant upcharging you get on US lines. You'll pay extra for speciality restaurants, adults-only relaxation areas, the spa (treatments and thermal suite access), alcoholic and soft drinks.

What are P&O Cruises’s most popular activities?

P&O Cruises does not go in for adrenaline-filled activities like the US ships, so you won't even find a climbing wall even on the largest ships, let alone simulated skydiving, dodgems or simulated surfing. Daytime activities across the fleet consist of Daily activities range from the old-time favourites such as deck quoits, shuffleboard and table tennis to line dancing and party dance classes plus plenty of quizzes throughout the day including a pub challenge.

Why go with P&O Cruises?

Not for: Non-English speakers; late-night partyers or those who want lots of outdoor entertainment options

P&O Cruises Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Fantastic cruise

we were lucky this must have been the last cruise during the virus outbreak, for those people that could not get to the cruise because of sickness I am very sorry, for those who changed their minds and got a flight... Read More
User Avatar
johnthecook

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

BARBADOS AND A CRUISE UP THE ATLANTIC! and fcc

Flight over was good and so were transfers to ship. Two days in Barbados to visit relatives then back to the ship to find out the ship was going straight back to Southampton due to CVIRUS. Big shame but we... Read More
User Avatar
Hil4902

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

P & O and Coronavirus

I chose this cruise as my first solo cruise although I have cruised with P&O many times before. I was particularly looking forward to the chance of seeing the aurora borealis as this cruise spends three days at the... Read More
User Avatar
Sue St

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

P&O handing of Coronavirus escalation excellent.

Picked this cruise as keen to see the Northern Lights. This is a 12-night cruise that spends 2 nights at the very top of Norway that offers an excellent chance to see Northern Lights. I was kind of expecting the... Read More
User Avatar
WirralCrusier

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

