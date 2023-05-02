  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Carnival May 2023 Cruises

Carnival May 2023 Cruises

We found you 69 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit

4 Night
Airlie BeachDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

4 Night
Moreton IslandDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit

10 Night
South PacificDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Break Free With NCL And SAVE Up To 30%!

  • + Get 5 FREE Offers incl. A Free Beverage Package. Hurry, ends soon!
  • Choose from over 300 destinations including Europe, NZ & Hawaii.
  • Enjoy award-winning Broadway shows & wide range of dining options.
  • Book with $149 reduced deposits & our flexible cancellation policy.

Norwegian Cruise lines AU

3 Night
GetawayDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

12 Night
South PacificDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Norfolk
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
South PacificDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

953 Reviews
Leaving:Mobile
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Freeport & NassauDetails

1,043 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Celebrity May 2023 Cruises

Celebrity May 2023 Cruises

Crystal May 2023 Cruises

Crystal May 2023 Cruises

Cunard May 2023 Cruises

Cunard May 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2023 Cruises

Princess May 2023 Cruises

Princess May 2023 Cruises

Seabourn May 2023 Cruises

Seabourn May 2023 Cruises

Silversea May 2023 Cruises

Silversea May 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions May 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions May 2023 Cruises

Uniworld May 2023 Cruises

Uniworld May 2023 Cruises

MSC May 2023 Cruises

MSC May 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways May 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways May 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2023 Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises May 2023 Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises May 2023 Cruises

Ponant May 2023 Cruises

Ponant May 2023 Cruises

Scenic May 2023 Cruises

Scenic May 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises May 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises May 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises May 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises May 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd November 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.