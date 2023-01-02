  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Carnival January 2023 Cruises

January 2023
Carnival Panorama
Carnival Panorama (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Panorama

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

70 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Sunrise

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Sunrise

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sensation
Carnival Sensation
Carnival Sensation

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

953 Reviews
Leaving:Mobile
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunrise

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunrise

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sensation

4 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

953 Reviews
Leaving:Mobile
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Liberty

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Breeze

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,273 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunshine

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Breeze

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,273 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunshine

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Paradise

5 Night
Exotic Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Legend

7 Night
BahamasDetails

1,407 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Dream

14 Night
Carnival Journeys - Exotic Eastern CaribDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Magic

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,379 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

386 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Legend

7 Night
BahamasDetails

1,407 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride

8 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,533 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Dream

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Legend

6 Night
BahamasDetails

1,407 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Radiance

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Vista

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

954 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
