Hurtigruten Cruises

654 Reviews
6 Awards
Hurtigruten

About Hurtigruten Cruises

Fleet includes ships that sail the Norwegian coast, every day, year-round, and expedition ships that explore the poles and other adventurous locales

Nordkapp
Nordkapp
Nordkapp

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordlys
Nordlys
Nordlys

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MS Roald Amundsen
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
MS Roald Amundsen

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fram
Fram
Fram

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MS Roald Amundsen

16 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Nome
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fram

21 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fram

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

14 Night
South America CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

15 Night
Greenland CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

8 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Liverpool
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

18 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MS Roald Amundsen

9 Night
South America CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MS Roald Amundsen

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Antarctica
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
MS Spitsbergen

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fram

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordkapp

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nordnorge

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

8 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

12 Night
Greenland CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

14 Night
South America CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MS Roald Amundsen

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Midnatsol

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hurtigruten Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Hurtigruten cruise ships?

You'll meet a real cross section of society on a Hurtigruten voyage. Norwegians use the local coastal service as a means of transport and often only stay on for a couple of ports. Other travelers treat the Bergen-Kirkenes-Bergen round trip as a regular cruise and come from all over the world but particularly the U.K. and Germany.

On the expedition ships, again, there will be multiple nationalities, including more North Americans. Expect to meet the kind of people who care about sustainability and value learning and adventure over luxury. You'll find some families onboard the Norwegian voyages and even the expeditions, which tend to attract an older audience.

Do I have to dress up on a Hurtigruten cruise?

Not really. There's no formal dress code, although you should not arrive at dinner in shorts. The non-expedition ships are slightly dressier than the expedition fleet.

Is everything free on Hurtigruten cruises?

No, and the pricing structure is complicated. On the Norwegian coastal voyage, you can opt for a Basic, Select or Platinum package, all of which have different inclusions. The Basic package is very basic indeed -- you don't even get included tea or coffee; the others have varying inclusions related to beverages, Wi-Fi and dining. None of the packages include excursions, though you can purchase excursion bundles to save money.

On the expedition cruises, soft drinks, wine and beer with meals, and tea and coffee and limited Wi-Fi are included. Some excursions by Zodiac are included but others cost extra.

Gratuities are not expected, but tip boxes are available for anybody who wants to reward a crew member.

What are Hurtigruten’s most popular activities?

The most popular activities for cruisers choosing Hurtigruten are the land-based shore tours, and with several port calls in one day (on the Coastal Voyages), there are plenty of opportunities for passengers to get out there and see Norway's vast wilderness. Among the most popular choices are hiking, kayaking and cycling and in winter, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and husky driving. On northern lights sailings, staying up late to try and see the lights (or requesting a wake-up call) is also quite popular.

On the expedition voyages, you'll rarely see anyone skip a shore excursion, and onboard the lectures always draw a crowd as well. Many cruisers also enjoy participating in "citizen science" projects.

Why go with Hurtigruten?

  • The classic Norwegian coastal voyage is arguably one of the most scenic in the world
  • Selected winter voyages in Norway offer a Northern Lights Promise -- or a free cruise
  • State-of-the-art, sustainable expedition program explores the poles and the tropics

Best for: Adventurous types who enjoy cultural immersions

Not for: Luxury travelers or anyone seeking lots of onboard activities

Hurtigruten Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Public areas don’t have enough seats, generally overpriced

Even in times of corona, where the ship is maximum 60% full, the seats in the public areas are not enough. I would not want to travel on this or similar ships when 100% of its capacity can be used. Looking at the... Read More
User Avatar
fredehorn

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Expensive ferry boat, not a cruise

I don’t think I’ll ever do the Hurtigruten again. First it was very expensive, over 5000 kr per person for a 36 hour trip from Bergen to Trondheim going through Geiranger. We ordered the Arctic Superior room... Read More
User Avatar
catkim2020

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Great Norwegian scenery

We have always wanted to experience going with Hurtigruten along the Norwegian coast, and the scenery was amazing. We started in the beautiful town of Bergen and went all the way to Kirkenes. Embarkation and... Read More
User Avatar
Botaniker

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Service in a time of dufficulties

I chose this for the country (Norway) plus the adventurous aspect of the excursions. I read that this year is the ship’s last year of sailing and it was the last time to experience a different type of cruise. The... Read More
User Avatar
florencesm

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

