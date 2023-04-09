  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Uniworld April 2023 Cruises

Uniworld April 2023 Cruises

We found you 36 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
River Empress
River Empress

9 Night
Tulips & Windmills Details

56 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Empress
River Empress

9 Night
Tulips & Windmills Details

56 Reviews
Leaving:Antwerp
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Queen
River Queen

7 Night
Holland & Belgium At Tulip Time Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Duchess
River Duchess

9 Night
Tulips & Windmills Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Antwerp
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

EXPLORE THE BEST OF JAPAN AND ALASKA

Tokyo to Vancouver: Save up to $1,400 per couple*

  • 23 days, 4 countries and 11 guided tours in 2022, 2023 or 2024
  • Immerse yourself in local culture, cuisine, art, history & nature
  • Risk-Free bookings: Change your plans up to 14 days before departure*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Holland & Belgium At Tulip Time Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Brussels
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Remarkable Rhine & Historic Holland Details

56 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Paris & Normandy Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence Details

53 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence Details

53 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Authentic Danube Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand France Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Portugal, Spain & The Douro River Valley Details

Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Portraits Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile Details

38 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand France Details

53 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Tulips & Windmills Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Portraits Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Highlights Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Delightful Danube & Prague Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2023 Cruises

Carnival April 2023 Cruises

Celebrity April 2023 Cruises

Celebrity April 2023 Cruises

Crystal April 2023 Cruises

Crystal April 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2023 Cruises

Princess April 2023 Cruises

Princess April 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas April 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas April 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2023 Cruises

Seabourn April 2023 Cruises

Seabourn April 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2023 Cruises

Windstar April 2023 Cruises

Windstar April 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten April 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten April 2023 Cruises

MSC April 2023 Cruises

MSC April 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises April 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2023 Cruises

Scenic April 2023 Cruises

Scenic April 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages April 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages April 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.