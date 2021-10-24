  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Uniworld Cruises

594 Reviews
17 Awards
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

About Uniworld Cruises

Luxury line has ships with lavish decor, excellent food with themed regional restaurants and outstanding service.

Cancellation Information

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
S.S. Beatrice
SS Beatrice
S.S. Beatrice

12 Night
Grand Christmas And New Year's Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Empress
River Empress
River Empress

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine Details

56 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Princess
River Princess
River Princess

7 Night
Authentic Danube Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Princess
River Princess
River Princess

9 Night
Authentic Danube & Prague Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Princess

9 Night
Tulips & Windmills Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Antwerp
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Queen

7 Night
Holland & Belgium At Tulip Time Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Queen

7 Night
Classic Christmas Markets Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Princess

14 Night
Rhine, Main & Danube Discovery Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Victoria

11 Night
Imperial Waterways Of Russia Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:St. Petersburg
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Queen

9 Night
Rhine & Moselle Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Duchess

15 Night
European Jewels Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Duchess

15 Night
European Jewels Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Duchess

9 Night
Tulips & Windmills Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Antwerp
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Empress

7 Night
Dutch Delight Details

56 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Empress

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine Details

56 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Night
Danube Holiday Markets Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Beatrice

9 Night
Highlights Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. La Venezia

11 Night
Cruise & Rail: Venice & The Swiss Alps Details

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Princess

7 Night
European Holiday Markets Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Duchess

9 Night
Highlights Of Eastern Europe Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Beatrice

9 Night
Highlights Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Beatrice

18 Night
Portraits Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Princess

9 Night
Authentic Danube & Prague Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Uniworld Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Uniworld cruise ships?

Uniworld attracts affluent, sophisticated travelers, the majority of whom are North Americans, but you'll also find passengers from the U.K. and Australia onboard. The bulk of passengers fall into the traditional 60-plus river cruise age group, but a good sprinkling of people aged 40 to 60 are also drawn to the stylish onboard ambience.

In addition, Uniworld was one of the first lines to offer themed family cruising, and those sailings attract multigenerational groups.

Do I have to dress up on a Uniworld cruise?

Somewhat. Uniworld passengers run to smart-casual by day, but at night they almost always opt for dressier outfits, especially at the captain's welcome and farewell festivities. For those meals, as well as select dining ashore or concert options, the line suggests men bring a sports jacket and women, a cocktail dress or pantsuit. With that said, Uniworld only asks that cruisers not wear shorts to dinner.

Is everything free on Uniworld cruises?

No, but the experience is fairly inclusive with some differences depending on the itinerary. In general, unlimited drinks, most shore excursions, Wi-Fi and gratuities (onboard and on shore) are all included in the cruise fare. Access to onboard bikes and a self-service launderette are also complimentary.

You will pay extra for some shore excursions, as well as spa and beauty treatments.

What are Uniworld’s most popular activities?

The ports of call draw passengers off the ship for much of the day and when they return onboard, they tend to spend quite a lot of time in the public rooms socializing. The indoor and outdoor pools attract more passengers than usual on river cruises, and the gym and spa facilities get plenty of use.

Whenever offered, passengers gather for onboard programs, such as wine tastings, culinary classes and local group performance of traditional regional arts. Speakers from the line's Signature Lecture Series also usually draw a crowd. Dancing in the evening can prove popular depending on the passenger mix.

Why go with Uniworld?

  • One of river cruising's most luxurious lines.
  • Sails rivers in Europe, Russia, Asia, India and Egypt.
  • Intriguing variety of tour options.

Best for: Affluent travelers who enjoy a touch of opulence with their luxury

Not for: Young families, passengers with mobility issues and anyone who prefers subtle elegance over opulence

Uniworld Cruises Cruiser Reviews

My first and last Uniworld cruise

The Cruise Critic reviews helped me tremendously prior to taking my cruise so I am now giving back with my thoughts to help others! Unfortunately, our cruise did not have a good start- most of the passengers had... Read More
User Avatar
J12345678

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Fantastic tour for all but one day

Our TA did this tour and his reviews have always been spot on for us. So 5 couples who have traveled widely and together went. I have read previous reviews that were critical of the information given by their... Read More
User Avatar
2ws

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Not Value for money

Quite simply, for the money, river cruising is not worth it - for US. For others it may be, but when you calculate what you are paying daily (approx $1k EUR for our upgraded (VERY SMALL) room), we feel it's... Read More
User Avatar
katmachine

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

98% Wonderful!

My husband and I just completed the Uniworld “Splendors of Egypt & The Nile” twelve-day cruise/tour of Egypt. I would like to elaborate on our experience, which was for the most part very positive.... Read More
User Avatar
KarenLAdler

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

