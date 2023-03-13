  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Viking River March 2023 Cruises

Viking Bragi
Viking Bragi

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Mimir
Viking Mimir

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Ve
Viking Ve

9 Night
Tulips & WindmillsDetails

89 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Baldur
Viking Baldur

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Passage To Eastern EuropeDetails

124 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Elegant ElbeDetails

92 Reviews
Leaving:Berlin
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
France's FinestDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
France's FinestDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Elegant ElbeDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:Berlin
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Portugal's River Of GoldDetails

62 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent MekongDetails

Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

155 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Passage To Eastern EuropeDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

140 Reviews
Leaving:Regensburg
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent MekongDetails

Leaving:Hanoi
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
