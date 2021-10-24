Do I have to dress up on a Viking River cruise?

Best-known of the river lines, Viking River provides solid cruises with a great variety of itinerary and cabin choices.

More River Lines Announce European Restart Dates As American Travel Looks Possible For Summer

Not for: Families or travelers looking for luxurious, all-inclusive river cruises

Best for: People taking their first river cruise who want a choice of cabins, itineraries and availability

River cruising is all about the destinations visited, and excursion are, by far, the most popular Viking River activity. In all ports, passengers have at least one free sightseeing option, with several extra-fee choices as well. Onboard, there are few activities to engage in but the occasional onboard presentation (usually a lecture, or local dance or music troupe) draws a crowd. Evening music (typically a piano player) may or may not be popular depending on the crowd onboard.

You will need to pay extra for tips, laundry and additional shore excursion offerings. On vessels with hair or spa services, or any retail offerings, you'll need to pay extra for these as well.

No. Viking River Cruises are semi-inclusive, with at least one shore excursion per day, Wi-Fi, bottled water and all onboard meals (in all venues) included in the price of your cruise. Also included is beer, wine and soda at lunch and dinner; these beverages cost extra any other time of the day.

Viking River Cruises emphasizes comfort over formality, with most people donning pullovers or button-up shirts, khakis, and blouse and pant or suit pairings. Even at the captain's welcome and farewell dinners, you won't see many men in suits (or even jackets for that matter) or women in fancy dresses. Despite its generally casual feel, jeans and shorts are not permitted at dinner.

Viking River Cruises is not appropriate for families as all passengers must be 18 years or older to sail.

Passengers on Viking River Cruises are generally English-speaking, well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-plus bracket, although China and Southeast Asia attracts some younger travelers (think 40-plus).

We had done several Viking river and ocean cruises but had wanted to experience the Christmas Markets. The trip met and exceeded our expectations! Viking, as always, has the best service but the crew were especially...

I went with my parents for Christmas vacation. I will list the pros and cons. Pros: -The ship is well heated -The rooms and showers are clean -They will bend over backwards to accommodate you -Some...

Never having been to Europe before nor done a river cruise decided on the Romantic Danube cruise at end of December. We have done a number of ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise. Having heard so many...

WARNING! This review is long. After reserving this cruise almost two years ago, we (group of 8) were a bit concerned if our cruise down the Nile on the Viking Ra scheduled to begin on March 6, 2020, would be...

