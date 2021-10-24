Do I have to dress up on a Windstar cruise?

Windstar Cruises offers a trio of masted sailing ships, as well as a trio of all-suite small cruise ships. Passengers embrace a casual-yet-upscale environment and active exploration in port. Deck barbecues and beach parties are a highlight, as are water sports right from the ship.

Not for: Anyone looking for a wide range of dining and nightlife options

Best for: Couples, sailing enthusiasts and independent travelers who love to explore off-the-beaten-path

On the sailing ships, the top deck will always be packed if the sails are scheduled to be unfurled.

The line does have a robust partnership with the James Beard Foundation, with culinary demonstrations on every sailing that give passengers access to chef secrets.

There are few organized activities onboard a Windstar cruise, with most cruisers spending their time onshore exploring the ports being visited. The unregimented, relaxed life with outstanding food and service fits the passengers, and friendships spring up quickly. Many passengers take advantage of the water sports platform that's on most ships and all the toys that go with it. In the evening, passengers will chat in the main lounge, and while a house band might play for a little while, most cruisers get to bed early to take advantage of a full day in port the next day.

The cruise fare covers all dining and unlimited use of the water sports platform, including equipment for snorkeling, stand-up paddle-boarding, kayaking, sailing, water skiing and windsurfing.

No. Although Windstar is a luxury line, its pricing is a la carte, which means the cruise fares are lower than most competitors. You choose what you want to pay for whether it be alcohol and soft drinks, Wi-Fi, shore excursions, gratuities and spa and beauty treatments.

Not really. You can leave your formal dress and neckties at home and stick to country club casual sportswear. By day, most women wear walking shorts, slacks, skirts, sarongs and cover-ups; in the evenings resort-style dresses and dressy pants. Men usually wear walking or Bermuda shorts or khakis by day and lightweight trousers and collared shirts in the evening. Windstar doesn't allow shorts, flip-flops, jeans, hats or T-shirts during dinner at either of its dining venues.

Windstar attracts adults all the way from 30 to 90 years, including honeymooners and people celebrating milestone birthdays or anniversaries. The core age, however, is 55 to 75, with most coming from North America; others come from New Zealand and Australia, the U.K. and other European countries. You won't find younger families onboard as Windstar draws the line at kids under 8.

This cruise was thrust upon us. We had booked a mid-Feb cruise on the stretched Star Breeze from BCN to MIA but construction delays cancelled that a few days before Christmas. Since we were within 60 days of...

Sis is allergic to mold, fragrance and chemicals and our diet requires No salt: Windstar met and exceeded our highest hopes! The snorkel gear was great so in most ports we walked, took a water taxi or regular...

I am writing this as I go through my mandatory quarantine following another great cruise on the Wind Surf (the last one before operations were halted). This was our second Windstar cruise in less than 4 months...

We chose the Windstar Windsurf itinerary to celebrate my husband’s 55th Birthday and we are so glad we did!! It was a very nice change to sail on such a small ship as we enjoyed the beautiful views of the...

