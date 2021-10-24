  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Star Clippers Cruises

192 Reviews
2 Awards
Star Clippers

About Star Clippers Cruises

Feel the wind fill the sails. Climb high in the rigging to the crow's nest. Relax in the bowsprit net. Life aboard a sailing ship appeals to adventurous travelers who are eager to explore unspoiled parts of the world in relative comfort.

Star Clippers Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Star Clippers cruise ships?

Passengers, many of whom own their own sailboats, usually run anywhere from 25 to 75 years of age, with an average in the 45 to 55 range. The line pulls in a large repeat rate, with more than 50 percent returning to the line within the year. The greatest number of passengers comes from North America, followed by Germany and the U.K., and 80 percent are English-speaking. You'll also find honeymooners, who come onboard for the romance, and solo travelers who are drawn to the friendly onboard culture. Star Clippers also sees multigenerational groups, particularly during holidays and in the summer, with the youngest children in the 8 to 10 age range.

Do I have to dress up on a Star Clippers cruise?

No, and you aren't likely to see a single tie onboard. Most people wear pants or shorts and T-shirts by day -- swim suits are only to be worn on deck. The only rule for dinner in the dining room is no shorts or flip-flops.

Is everything free on Star Clippers cruises?

No. All dining and access to the water sports equipment is free, but you'll pay extra for shore excursions, gratuities, drinks (including both alcohol and soda) except coffee and tea, spa services and laundry.

What are Star Clippers's most popular activities?

As with river cruising, Star Clippers passengers don't spend that much time in their staterooms. They climb 60 feet up the masts to lookout stations (with supervision and safety vests) or lounge by the pool or in the bow rigging. On ships with water sports options, all passengers more than the age of 12 have complimentary access to the equipment. Evening trivia games can get pretty passionate.

Wherever they are onboard, you'll see passengers checking their watches to be sure they are on the deck when the crew picks up the ropes to raise the 42 square sails to the sound of Vangelis' "Conquest of Paradise." And, since the passengers can't normally get pictures of the ship with the sails up -- they're lowered in port -- the crew try to provide a photo tender ride that circles the ship with all sails flying, a very popular feature.

Why go with Star Clippers?

  • Fleet consists of upscale sailing ships.
  • Informal classes teach knot-tying and celestial navigation.
  • Specializes in offbeat itineraries in Europe and the Caribbean.

Best for: Affluent adventurers, noncruisers and sailing buffs

Not for: Anyone looking for an array of dining and entertainment choices, and travelers who use wheelchairs

Star Clippers Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Superb crew and wonderful sailing experience

We chose this cruise because of the opportunity to travel in a sailing ship. It more than fulfilled our expectations, with the ship travelling under sail for much of the journey. The ship itself is beautifully... Read More
User Avatar
Heather Sk

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

No problem until I got home

This was my 4th Star Clipper cruise and I knew the drill and what to expect. Had inside cabin 218 which is bunk bed and basically a closet but for one person I used the upper bunk as storage. Be aware that here is... Read More
User Avatar
elklemi

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Good cruise but some significant drawbacks

The cruise was nice, ship was in great condition , staff was accommodating but the management has some strange ideas about customer service. 3 major problems occurred on our recent cruise which would prevent me from... Read More
User Avatar
brianbollwage

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Another fantastic Star Clipper experience

Just returned from a back-to-back two weeks on the Star Flyer, Leeward and Treasure Islands. Absolutely wonderful experience we have come to expect from Star Clipper. Ship absolutely beautiful, crew amazing,... Read More
User Avatar
myrabenson

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

