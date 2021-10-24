  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Lindblad Expeditions Cruises

197 Reviews
4 Awards
Lindblad Expeditions

About Lindblad Expeditions Cruises

If you're seeking a voyage to discover nature with a small group of like-minded enthusiasts, Lindblad Expeditions' adventure voyages will doubtless fit the bill. Equally satisfying are the line's cultural cruises in the Mediterranean, the Baltic, West Africa and the British Isles.

  • More about Lindblad Expeditions

  • Who goes on Lindblad Expeditions cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Lindblad Expeditions cruise?

National Geographic Quest
National Geographic Quest (Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Quest

14 Night
Treasures Of The Inside Passage: Alaska And British ColumbiaDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion

15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia & Haida GwaiiDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

11 Night
A Circumnavigation Of IcelandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

18 Night
Exploring Greenland And The Canadian High ArcticDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer

19 Night
South Georgia And The FalklandsDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Quest

8 Night
Panama And Colombia: Exploring The Caribbean CoastDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer

13 Night
Legendary Northern Isles: Scotland, Faroes, & IcelandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

National Geographic Endeavour II

10 Night
Galápagos Aboard National Geographic Endeavour IiDetails

34 Reviews
Leaving:Guayaquil
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion

8 Night
Columbia & Snake Rivers JourneyDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Quest

8 Night
Columbia & Snake Rivers JourneyDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Quest

8 Night
Costa Rica And The Panama CanalDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Venture

8 Night
Exploring The Sea Of Cortez: A Living Sea & Desert IslesDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Loreto
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Juneau To KetchikanDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Venture

8 Night
Exploring British Columbia And The San Juan IslandsDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Venture

8 Night
Voyage To Great Bear Rainforest: Native Culture & Wildlife In The Land Of The Spirit BearDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Ketchikan
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Endeavour II

16 Night
Galápagos Aboard National Geographic Endeavour Ii + Peru's Land Of The IncaDetails

34 Reviews
Leaving:Guayaquil
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Orion

13 Night
Bering Sea Wilderness: Pribilofs, Katmai, And KodiakDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer

9 Night
The Canadian Maritimes And NewfoundlandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:St. John's
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Venture

12 Night
From Southern California To Baja: Sailing The Pacific CoastDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Venture

5 Night
Wild California Escape: Channel Islands National ParkDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Quest

8 Night
Exploring Alaska's Coastal WildernessDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer

14 Night
Journey To Antarctica: The White ContinentDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Sitka To JuneauDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Sitka
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Venture

8 Night
Exploring Alaska's Coastal WildernessDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer

16 Night
Ancient Isles: England, Ireland, And ScotlandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Lindblad Expeditions Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Lindblad Expeditions cruise ships?

The median age of people traveling with Lindblad is 65, although you'll find people in their 30s and 40s on just about every trip. Lindblad also has a strong commitment to families and believes that families traveling together build relationships and educate future generations about how to care for the planet. As such, the line welcomes children on all expeditions, though families are more common during the summer months, thanks to the line's family-focused National Geographic Global Explorers program available on Galapagos and Alaska sailings.

Ninety percent of Lindblad cruisers are U.S. residents, most are affluent and all are well educated and committed to the environment.

Do I have to dress up on a Lindblad Expeditions cruise?

No, there is no dress code on Lindblad and passengers wear casual, comfortable clothing that works best for the destination where they are sailing.

Is everything free on Lindblad Expeditions cruises?

Fares for Lindblad Expeditions' cruises include all shore excursions, except for scuba diving (when available), where a surcharge covers the equipment and the services of a certified dive master. The fares also include the use of onboard equipment, such as snorkel gear, kayaks and paddle-boards. Other inclusions: nonalcoholic beverages, wine and beer at dinner and during the happy-hour recap each evening. Hotels and meals on land may be included depending on the itinerary.

Extra fees include Wi-Fi, crew gratuities (except on select ships) and alcohol outside of dinner and happy hour, though this last one may be included on specific ships.

What are Lindblad Expeditions’s most popular activities?

Forget nightlife and onboard entertainment: Lindblad cruisers gladly start the day with an early shipwide wake-up call and then spend their day climbing in and out of kayaks and Zodiacs to make landings in some of the most remote places in the world, or snorkeling and diving with an abundance of marine life around them. (Some destinations are a little less intense, with expeditions to the Baltic and the British Isles, for instance, to explore the cultural side of the area that is often ignored in quick one-day port calls.)

Kids love the Global Explorers program, which lets them do things like earn a Zodiac "driver's license."

Why go with Lindblad Expeditions?

  • Discover nature with a small group of like-minded enthusiasts
  • Worldwide itineraries include the Galapagos, Arctic and Antarctica
  • Evening entertainment: stargazing, slideshows, naturalist talks

Best for: Active people who are passionate about nature and looking for serious exploration with experts

Not for: Travelers who prioritize room service, TVs and lavish production shows over the destination they're visiting

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Discordance between goals of passengers and goals of expedition leaders

After doing substantial research, including talking extensively to a Lindblad employee who had been on this trip, we chose this "expedition" to see as much of the Belize reef as possible. However, we did much less... Read More
User Avatar
scallop87

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Baja Whales expedition

To see adult and baby whales in the Gulf of Cortez and Pacific. Saw many whales but were unfortunately not able to get close to the babies. Food was just average and repetitive/boring. Should not have had to... Read More
User Avatar
jonshanser

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Whales were amazing

The whale watching was amazing but we only went out 2 hours a day? We came to see whales, I expected to go out morning and afternoon. We were on a boat which was brought back 30 minutes earlier than the others. Why?... Read More
User Avatar
111belle

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Disappointing- National Geographic Quest / Lindblad

Day 1: Met at airport for charter to Puerto Barries. Overall pretty easy process. We did have issue with security line timing, and interesting to learn the guide with us didnt know Spanish, so was unable to... Read More
User Avatar
Rnelson55

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

