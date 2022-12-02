  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Silversea December 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Silversea Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper

20 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer
Silver Explorer (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Explorer

9 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Antarctica
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Drinks Ahoy!

Premium Drinks Package included in your fare!

  • P&O Cruises Drinks Ahoy Sale is here!
  • Premium Drinks Package included on cruises 7 nights or more^
  • Book now with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O AU

Silver Whisper

16 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

16 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

15 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer

5 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Antarctica
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Cloud Expedition

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

9 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

13 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Origin

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

12 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

10 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

11 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Cloud Expedition

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2022 Cruises

Carnival December 2022 Cruises

Celebrity December 2022 Cruises

Celebrity December 2022 Cruises

Cunard December 2022 Cruises

Cunard December 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2022 Cruises

Princess December 2022 Cruises

Princess December 2022 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas December 2022 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas December 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean December 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean December 2022 Cruises

Seabourn December 2022 Cruises

Seabourn December 2022 Cruises

Windstar December 2022 Cruises

Windstar December 2022 Cruises

Viking River December 2022 Cruises

Viking River December 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten December 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten December 2022 Cruises

Oceania December 2022 Cruises

Oceania December 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises December 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises December 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2022 Cruises

P&O Australia December 2022 Cruises

P&O Australia December 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2022 Cruises

Scenic December 2022 Cruises

Scenic December 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd June 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.