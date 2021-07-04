  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find Silversea 10 Day Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
10-14 Days
Any
Silversea Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Silver Explorer
Silver Explorer (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Explorer

12 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Lautoka
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Take Me Back Sale is here!

Get up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^

  • P&O Cruises Take Me Back Sale Is here
  • Book today with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Receive up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O Cruises

Silver Wind

12 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

11 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Silver Shadow

14 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

10 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

12 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

13 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

10 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer

12 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

11 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Guayaquil
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

10 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

11 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Phuket
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

12 Night
World CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

14 Night
World CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

12 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

14 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.