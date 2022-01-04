  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Seabourn Luxury Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Seabourn Cruise Line
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

18 Night
Holy Land & Arabian GemsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

14 Night
New Zealand Yacht HarborsDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

32 Night
Southern Seas JewelsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

81 Night
Coral Coast, Seychelles & Exotic IslandsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Seabourn Ovation

23 Night
Orchid Isles & AustraliaDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

18 Night
Arabian Gems, Egypt & Holy LandsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

140 Night
140-day Extraordinary DiscoveriesDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

14 Night
Alaska Glaciers, Fjords & Inside PassageDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

7 Night
Greek Isles & Turquoise CoastDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

35 Night
Seas Of SinbadDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
Gems Of The Java SeaDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
The Baltic & St PetersburgDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

16 Night
The Queensland Coast & Orchid IslesDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

16 Night
Holiday Australia & New ZealandDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Adriatic & Aegean JewelsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Baltic Gems & NorwayDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
North Cape & Majestic FjordsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

14 Night
Atlantic Coast HarborsDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

21 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Holy Land & Turkish GemsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

16 Night
Pearls Of Arabia & India I IDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

17 Night
Jewels Of India & ArabiaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

17 Night
Jewels Of Arabia & IndiaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

27 Night
Pacific PearlsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Treasures Of The AegeanDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Seabourn Family Cruises

Seabourn Family Cruises

Seabourn Gay &amp; Lesbian Cruises

Seabourn Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Seabourn Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Seabourn Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Seabourn Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Seabourn Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Seabourn Senior Cruises

Seabourn Senior Cruises

Seabourn Gourmet Food Cruises

Seabourn Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.