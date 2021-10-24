Yes, though not during the day and never totally formal. During the daytime, casual, resort-style attire, including shorts and jeans, is fine throughout the ship. After 6 p.m. you'll find varying levels of dress, including resort casual -- slacks and a sweater or shirt for men, sundress, skirt or slacks with a sweater or blouse for women. No jeans are ever permitted in The Restaurant.

There's at least one Formal Optional evening for passengers who want to dress up in The Restaurant or The Grill by Thomas Keller. It should be noted that on Seabourn formal means a jacket and buttoned shirt. Some men wear a tie or even a tuxedo, but it's not a requirement, in line with Seabourn's more relaxed form of luxury travel. However, on Formal Optional evenings, the line requests no jeans in any of the lounges or dining venues.