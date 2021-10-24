  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

1,153 Reviews
8 Awards
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Message from Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Cruising has for many years provided millions of travelers countless, unforgettable moments and will continue to do so. Even in these toughest of times, I take heart from and say thank you to the Cruise Critic members whose passion and enthusiasm for all things cruise gives us purpose. We cannot wait to explore the world with you once more. Thank you as well to our travel partners, our teams both on-board and on land, and the communities we visit. Together, we will be back. https://www.rssc.com/

Jason Montague

Jason Montague

President and Chief Executive Officer

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

One of the most inclusive luxury cruise lines out there, Regent Seven Seas bundles tips, drinks, even shore tours in its fares. Its all-suite ships are on the larger side for luxury, with spacious suites, multiple specialty restaurants and Canyon Ranch spas.

  • More about Regent Seven Seas Cruises

  • Who goes on Regent Seven Seas cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Regent Seven Seas cruise?

Find Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

11 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

12 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

32 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Melbourne Cup & PS Murray River Cruise

Reserved seats on Derby Day & Melbourne Cup Day

  • Return flights, taxes & transfers included
  • 4-night Murray River Cruise on board PS Murray Princess with Tours
  • Melbourne Cup Tickets, 4* hotel stays in Adelaide & Melbourne included
  • Departing 24 Oct 2021 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Seven Seas Navigator

12 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

35 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

11 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Cartagena
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Seven Seas Mariner

65 Night
World CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

28 Night
South America CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

11 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

18 Night
South America CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

18 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer

14 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

24 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

65 Night
World CruiseDetails

Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Regent Seven Seas Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Regent Seven Seas cruise ships?

Regent Seven Seas Cruises attracts mostly well-traveled, affluent adults, generally 50-plus, who enjoy the complete all-inclusive experience. The majority are North Americans, and you'll find lots of loyal past Regent passengers, especially on the longer itineraries. Shorter cruises can pull in a slightly younger crowd, and you will find families onboard during school holidays, especially in Alaska.

Do I have to dress up on a Regent Seven Seas cruise?

Regardless of the actual dress code, Regent passengers do dress up for dinner. Daytime wear is casual (resort-style), up until 6 p.m., when it changes to "elegant casual" except on the final night of the cruise (when everyone is packing) or when dining at the pool grill or bar. T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps and sneakers are not allowed in any public area in the evening, but you'll usually find people take the dress code further, favoring the "elegant" part of the dress code over the "casual," with skirts or slacks paired with blouses or sweaters, pant suits or dresses for ladies and slacks and collared shirts for men. Jackets are optional, but they're fairly common.

On cruises longer than two weeks, there will also be two optional formal nights, when many passengers opt for even more formal dress.

Is everything free on Regent Seven Seas cruises?

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is fairly all-inclusive, wrapping up gratuities, shore excursions (and not just run-of-the-mill bus tours), pre-cruise hotel stays and transfers, beverages throughout the ship and in the in-suite mini-bars, unlimited Wi-Fi, specialty restaurants, and round trip business air on intercontinental flights or round trip coach air on domestic flights into the cruise fare.

What you will pay for are spa and beauty salon treatments, as well as laundry, the casino and retail shop purchases.

What are Regent Seven Seas’s most popular activities?

Since an exceptional roster of excursions is included in the fare, passengers take advantage of them all day in port. This also means they get to know one another more than on many other cruises, so there is quite a bit of social gathering on the ship. The entertainment is pretty traditional, with passengers enjoying Broadway-type productions, trivia contests, live music performances, culinary classes and educational lectures on the history and culture of the region.

Dining -- all complimentary -- is a major part of the Regent Seven Seas cruise experience, with passengers enjoying a fine dining experience in one of the specialty venues or in the main restaurant, Compass Rose, where you can order from a set menu or put together almost anything you can conceive of, from choosing the main ingredient to the method of cooking, kind of sauce and side dishes.

Why go with Regent Seven Seas?

  • Luxury line with excellent dining and service.
  • Full fleet of all-suite ships.
  • Complimentary excursion programs.

Best for: Couples and multigenerational families desiring a luxury all-inclusive cruise with spacious suite-style cabins and gourmet dining choice

Not for: Travelers who prefer a la carte drinks and tours, families who need nonstop entertainment, folks on a budget

Featured News

1
Regent Seven Seas Returning with Cruises from U.K., Mediterranean; Vaccinations Required for All
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Cruiser Reviews

All glitz, not a lot of substance

We read , and foolishly believed the slogan” the most luxurious ship in the world, so promptly booked a Miami round trip, visiting Belize and Guatemala. We flew to Miami, staying in the superb Biltmore hotel... Read More
User Avatar
Spysmum

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

A great experience

We chose this cruise for a late-Winter getaway to the Western Caribbean as a great way to evaluate the all-inclusive nature of Regent. We were not disappointed at all. The accommodations are very nice (especially... Read More
User Avatar
Erndog72

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Hassle free cruising perfected

Landed in Miami the day before sailing and Regent set us up in a very nice luxury hotel for the night. Breakfast in the morning was with other people embarking on the cruise and allowed us to meet a few new... Read More
User Avatar
Rghaines

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Spectacular crew and service! Land-based excursions need work.

Good 2 days in Sydney before embarking. Excellent ports of call. Butler and room staff were perfect! Captain and staff were friendly, professional, informative, and reassuring. Restaurants and food, including... Read More
User Avatar
Richard B Thomson Jr

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.