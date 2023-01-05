  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Princess January 2023 Cruises

Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic's Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Discovery Princess

7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

10 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

10 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

111 Night
111 Night World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

14 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

111 Night
111 Night World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

2,507 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

4 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

13 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

10 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
