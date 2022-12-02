  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Princess December 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

December 2022
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

14 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess

10 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sapphire Princess

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

5 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

17 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

33 Night
South America CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

16 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

17 Night
South America CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

7 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

16 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

8 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

10 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

