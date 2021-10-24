As the world continues to react and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect lives and help the sick, our thoughts and hearts are with everyone impacted by this illness. We remain grateful for the continued support of the Cruise Critic community and hope you find the resources available here helpful when you’re ready to dream of future travel. We look forward to brighter days and smooth seas ahead for us all. https://www.princess.com/

Do I have to dress up on a Princess cruise?

Princess offers a casual yet refined traditional cruise experience with an emphasis on dining, Broadway-style entertainment and live music. It's renowned for its expertise in Alaska cruising, though Princess sails all over the world with ships ranging from 672 passengers to 3,560.

Not for: Energetic families, couples and groups who want a spirited vacation, or those looking for active shipboard pursuits

Best for: Couples and multigenerational families more interested in destination-intensive itineraries than activity-packed ships

Most of the ship also turns out for deck parties, and partnerships with Discovery and Animal Planet bring families together on special shore excursions and activities like stargazing at sea.

What types of activities are available vary from ship to ship, but generally speaking, cruisers typically gather around the pools by day and hang out day and night in the Piazza to enjoy spontaneous performances, live music and dancing. The line's signature Movies Under the Stars is also popular. On select ships theatrical productions by the creator of "Wicked," Steven Schwartz, draw a crowd in the evening.

No. Fares for a Princess cruise include complimentary dining in a handful of venues, as well as room service and water, tea and coffee, and select juices. A variety of theater productions, Movies Under the Stars and deck parties are also complimentary, and there is no fee for onboard activities with partners like Discovery at Sea, or for youth and teen activities, except late-night group babysitting. Enrichment lectures, classes and presentations are also free with a few exceptions.

On Smart Casual evenings, the line advises passengers to dress similarly to what they would wear to a nice restaurant at home. Pool or beach attire, shorts, baseball caps and casual jeans are out for the dining rooms, and diners must wear shoes even in the buffet.

Princess is fairly traditional in dress. Depending on the length of the cruise, there are a varying number of formal nights, where women wear evening gowns and cocktail dresses and men wear tuxedos, dinner jackets or dark suits with a tie to dinner.

Princess Cruises attracts a wide passenger base, but the majority are North Americans. There are real differences depending on ships and itineraries, but the bulk of Princess' passengers are 40-plus, although with new family offerings, the line is catering to a more diverse age range, particularly in Alaska and the Caribbean. If you sail on the larger Princess ships, you'll meet a range of passengers from solo travelers to big multigenerational family groups. The smaller Princess ships cater to more mature travelers who want longer, more exotic itineraries and need fewer family-friendly elements.

Picked this cruise due to its destinations and time of year. Service in all departments was good under the difficult circumstances. Disappointed that all excursions could not be made. This was through no fault of...

The crew is to be complimented on their professional conduct under difficult circumstances

We choose this cruise for the itinerary, we had done the first week several times but except for Cayman Islands we were looking forward to all the other ports and had several excursions booked with Princess. We...

This is a senior citizen cruise and should be advertised as such. Pros: • The room steward & most of the staff was friendly. • The cabins were decent. Cons: • No events to do for younger...

Entertainment in the theatre was first rate every night, worth the price of the cruise alone. The 7 piece house band were excellent musicians. Buffet had a wonderful and varied selection. Main 3 dining rooms had the...

