  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Dream Cruise Line November 2021 Cruises

Filters

November 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
World Dream
World Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
World Dream

2 Night
Singapore - Singapore CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Genting Dream
Genting Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
Genting Dream

2 Night
Hong Kong - Hong Kong CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
World Dream
World Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
World Dream

3 Night
Singapore - Singapore CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Genting Dream
Genting Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
Genting Dream

3 Night
Hong Kong - Hong Kong CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

P&O Cruises Go For Gold Sale is on!

Experience A Place Like No Place On Earth

  • Book now with a $1 deposit PP#
  • Get up to $300 onboard spending money per room^
  • Your fare includes accommodation, main meals, entertainment and more!
  • Book today with P&O Assurance to receive maximum flexibility

P&O AU

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2021 Cruises

Carnival November 2021 Cruises

Celebrity November 2021 Cruises

Celebrity November 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2021 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2021 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2021 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2021 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2021 Cruises

Windstar November 2021 Cruises

Windstar November 2021 Cruises

Costa November 2021 Cruises

Costa November 2021 Cruises

Sea Cloud November 2021 Cruises

Sea Cloud November 2021 Cruises

Viking River November 2021 Cruises

Viking River November 2021 Cruises

SeaDream Yacht Club November 2021 Cruises

SeaDream Yacht Club November 2021 Cruises

Uniworld November 2021 Cruises

Uniworld November 2021 Cruises

Oceania November 2021 Cruises

Oceania November 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises November 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises November 2021 Cruises

Azamara November 2021 Cruises

Azamara November 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2021 Cruises

Pandaw November 2021 Cruises

Pandaw November 2021 Cruises

Emerald Cruises November 2021 Cruises

Emerald Cruises November 2021 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2021 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2021 Cruises

Crystal River November 2021 Cruises

Crystal River November 2021 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 16th August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.