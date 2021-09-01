  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Dream Cruise Line September 2021 Cruises

Filters

September 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
World Dream
World Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
World Dream

2 Night
Singapore - Singapore CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Genting Dream
Genting Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
Genting Dream

2 Night
Hong Kong - Hong Kong CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Explorer Dream
Explorer Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
Explorer Dream

2 Night
Keelung - Keelung CruiseDetails

63 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
World Dream
World Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
World Dream

3 Night
Singapore - Singapore CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

P&O Cruises Go For Gold Sale is on!

Experience A Place Like No Place On Earth

  • Book now with a $1 deposit PP#
  • Get up to $300 onboard spending money per room^
  • Your fare includes accommodation, main meals, entertainment and more!
  • Book today with P&O Assurance to receive maximum flexibility

P&O AU

Genting Dream

3 Night
Hong Kong - Hong Kong CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Explorer Dream

2 Night
Keelung - Keelung CruiseDetails

63 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival September 2021 Cruises

Carnival September 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line September 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line September 2021 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions September 2021 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions September 2021 Cruises

Star Clippers September 2021 Cruises

Star Clippers September 2021 Cruises

Sea Cloud September 2021 Cruises

Sea Cloud September 2021 Cruises

SeaDream Yacht Club September 2021 Cruises

SeaDream Yacht Club September 2021 Cruises

Oceania September 2021 Cruises

Oceania September 2021 Cruises

MSC September 2021 Cruises

MSC September 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises September 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises September 2021 Cruises

Avalon Waterways September 2021 Cruises

Avalon Waterways September 2021 Cruises

Azamara September 2021 Cruises

Azamara September 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways September 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways September 2021 Cruises

Ponant September 2021 Cruises

Ponant September 2021 Cruises

Pandaw September 2021 Cruises

Pandaw September 2021 Cruises

Scenic September 2021 Cruises

Scenic September 2021 Cruises

Metropolitan Touring September 2021 Cruises

Metropolitan Touring September 2021 Cruises

Emerald Cruises September 2021 Cruises

Emerald Cruises September 2021 Cruises

APT September 2021 Cruises

APT September 2021 Cruises

Crystal River September 2021 Cruises

Crystal River September 2021 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 16th August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.