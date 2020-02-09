  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Dream Cruise Line Cruises

83 Reviews
Genting Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)

About Dream Cruise Line Cruises

Dream Cruises is part of Genting Cruise Line -- a division of Genting Hong Kong, which also owns Star Cruises and Crystal Cruises and has been active in the Asian cruise industry for the last 23 years. Its most recent offering, Dream Cruise Line, was designed to cater to a new generation of Asian traveller, which it describes as "confident, independently-minded and upwardly-mobile".

  • More about Dream Cruise Line

  • Who goes on Dream Cruise Line cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Dream Cruise Line cruise?

Find Dream Cruise Line Cruises

World Dream
World Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
World Dream

2 Night
Singapore - Singapore CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Genting Dream
Genting Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
Genting Dream

2 Night
Hong Kong - Hong Kong CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Explorer Dream
Explorer Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
Explorer Dream

2 Night
Keelung - Keelung CruiseDetails

63 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
World Dream
World Dream (Photo: Dream Cruise Line)
World Dream

3 Night
Singapore - Singapore CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Genting Dream

3 Night
Hong Kong - Hong Kong CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Explorer Dream

2 Night
Keelung - Keelung CruiseDetails

63 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Dream Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Dream Cruise Line Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Dream Cruise Line cruise ships?

Dream Cruise Line has specifically targeted high-end Asian travellers with its cruise offering. Families are also a focus, with each vessel offering a number of kid-friendly features.

Do I have to dress up on a Dream Cruise Line cruise?

Resort casual is acceptable up until 5 p.m. in most indoor public areas. But after 5 p.m. men are encouraged to wear smarter attire such as polo shirts, collared shirts, jackets, long pants and smart jeans with closed toe shoes required. Women are asked to wear elegant evening wear. In the evenings, slippers, swimwear, dressing gowns and active wear are not allowed within the indoor public areas.

Is everything free on Dream Cruise Line cruises?

No. Your fare includes your accommodation, meals at selected restaurants, entertainment and access to leisure facilities.

So what does that actually mean? Most shows and activities are included in the price. But those that carry a charge are the Virtual Reality Arcade aboard World Dream, Glow Bowling on Genting Dream, karaoke and the video games arcade.

On the dining front, all meals in the Dream Dining Room and The Lido are included in your fare. Restaurants that carry a charge are Blue Lagoon, Seafood Grill and Prime Steakhouse, Crystal Life Cuisine, Hotpot, Lobby Café, Silk Road and Umi Uma. Drinks are not included.

Shore excursions also carry a charge.

What are Dream Cruise Line’s most popular activities?

Genting Dream and World Dream have one heck of a top deck with waterslide parks, rope courses with a zipline, a rock-climbing wall and a mini golf course. No surprise then that these features are a great hit with travellers both old and young.

The vessels are also equipped with two underwater submersibles, which can carry up to four passengers deep under the ocean to discover the beauty that lies beneath the sea.

Best for: World travelers who appreciate fine dining, shopping, fitness and fun in the casino

Not for: People who don't embrace other cultures, particularly Asian

Dream Cruise Line Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Palace Suite Benefits

We sailed on the World Dream in January 2021, as part of a limited cruise to nowhere sailing out of Singapore. We booked a Palace Suite but had a hard time finding information on the exact benefits, so sharing our... Read More
User Avatar
tomthecat

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

cruise to nowhere

I decided to take the cruise to nowhere as a quick getaway since leisure international travel was not possible with COVID. As a whole, I really enjoyed my first ever cruise experience. It was exciting to finally get... Read More
User Avatar
captaincruiser121

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Enjoyable and above my expectations

Took a short break just to get out of Singapore. Check-in : Ship sail is at 9pm. My Covid test was at 5pm. Covid test and check-in & immigration took less than 90 mins. We were on board the ship at... Read More
User Avatar
Travelling T

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Not as good as expected

We got a twin ocean view cabin for about $98/nite pp which was cheap for a 7 night Tasmania cruise from Sydney. Embarkation was relatively smooth - much better than P&O's amateurish efforts. Dream Cruises come from... Read More
User Avatar
RobD777

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Related Cruises

Genting Dream

Genting Dream

8 Reviews
Explorer Dream

Explorer Dream

63 Reviews
World Dream

World Dream

12 Reviews

