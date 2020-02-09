Who goes on Dream Cruise Line cruise ships?
Dream Cruise Line has specifically targeted high-end Asian travellers with its cruise offering. Families are also a focus, with each vessel offering a number of kid-friendly features.
Do I have to dress up on a Dream Cruise Line cruise?
Resort casual is acceptable up until 5 p.m. in most indoor public areas. But after 5 p.m. men are encouraged to wear smarter attire such as polo shirts, collared shirts, jackets, long pants and smart jeans with closed toe shoes required. Women are asked to wear elegant evening wear. In the evenings, slippers, swimwear, dressing gowns and active wear are not allowed within the indoor public areas.
Is everything free on Dream Cruise Line cruises?
No. Your fare includes your accommodation, meals at selected restaurants, entertainment and access to leisure facilities.
So what does that actually mean? Most shows and activities are included in the price. But those that carry a charge are the Virtual Reality Arcade aboard World Dream, Glow Bowling on Genting Dream, karaoke and the video games arcade.
On the dining front, all meals in the Dream Dining Room and The Lido are included in your fare. Restaurants that carry a charge are Blue Lagoon, Seafood Grill and Prime Steakhouse, Crystal Life Cuisine, Hotpot, Lobby Café, Silk Road and Umi Uma. Drinks are not included.
Shore excursions also carry a charge.
What are Dream Cruise Line’s most popular activities?
Genting Dream and World Dream have one heck of a top deck with waterslide parks, rope courses with a zipline, a rock-climbing wall and a mini golf course. No surprise then that these features are a great hit with travellers both old and young.
The vessels are also equipped with two underwater submersibles, which can carry up to four passengers deep under the ocean to discover the beauty that lies beneath the sea.
Best for: World travelers who appreciate fine dining, shopping, fitness and fun in the casino
Not for: People who don't embrace other cultures, particularly Asian