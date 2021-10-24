  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Norwegian (NCL) December 2021 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Cruise Line
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America
Pride of America
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,394 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Escape

5 Night
Western Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Escape

11 Night
Caribbean - Other Product Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy

11 Night
Southern Caribbean - Miami Details

282 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Melbourne Cup & PS Murray River Cruise

Reserved seats on Derby Day & Melbourne Cup Day

  • Return flights, taxes & transfers included
  • 4-night Murray River Cruise on board PS Murray Princess with Tours
  • Melbourne Cup Tickets, 4* hotel stays in Adelaide & Melbourne included
  • Departing 24 Oct 2021 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans Details

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

5 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

282 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Jewel

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia - Japan Details

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

3 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

5 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

13 Night
Asia - Japan Details

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Gem

7 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

2,530 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

15 Night
South America - Buenos Aires Details

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Southern Caribbean - San Juan Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia Product Details

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Pearl

16 Night
Repo - Europe Details

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

17 Night
Asia - South East Details

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

282 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2021 Cruises

Carnival December 2021 Cruises

Celebrity December 2021 Cruises

Celebrity December 2021 Cruises

Cunard December 2021 Cruises

Cunard December 2021 Cruises

Disney December 2021 Cruises

Disney December 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2021 Cruises

Princess December 2021 Cruises

Princess December 2021 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas December 2021 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas December 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean December 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean December 2021 Cruises

Seabourn December 2021 Cruises

Seabourn December 2021 Cruises

Silversea December 2021 Cruises

Silversea December 2021 Cruises

Windstar December 2021 Cruises

Windstar December 2021 Cruises

Costa December 2021 Cruises

Costa December 2021 Cruises

Viking River December 2021 Cruises

Viking River December 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten December 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten December 2021 Cruises

MSC December 2021 Cruises

MSC December 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises December 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises December 2021 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2021 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2021 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2021 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2021 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.