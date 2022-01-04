  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find Norwegian (NCL) 10 Day Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
10-14 Days
Any
Norwegian Cruise Line
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

12 Night
Baltic From Stockholm To Copenhagen: Germany Russia & SwedenDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia & New Zealand From Auckland To SydneyDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia & New Zealand From Auckland To SydneyDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

10 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Rome: Santorini Mykonos & CroatiaDetails

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Take Me Back Sale is here!

Get up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^

  • P&O Cruises Take Me Back Sale Is here
  • Book today with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Receive up to $450 onboard spending money, per room^
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O Cruises

Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia From Tokyo To Tokyo: Osaka Nagoya Kochi & BusanDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia From Singapore To Bangkok: Thailand Vietnam & MalaysiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia From Singapore To Bangkok: Thailand Vietnam & MalaysiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
South Pacific From Honolulu To Papeete: Bora Bora Kauai & MauiDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
South Pacific From Honolulu To Papeete: Bora Bora Kauai & MauiDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

10 Night
Mediterranean: London To RomeDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn

10 Night
British Isles From Amsterdam To London: England & IrelandDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

11 Night
Europe From Athens To Lisbon: Italy France Greece & SpainDetails

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

12 Night
Japan Round-trip Tokyo: Osaka & BusanDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

12 Night
Round-trip Cape Town: South Africa & NamibiaDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

12 Night
Transatlantic: Spain & Bermuda To New YorkDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia From Tokyo To Hong Kong: Taipei Osaka & ShimizuDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

13 Night
From Sydney To Bali: Brisbane Komodo Darwin & CairnsDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Breakaway

11 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Rome: Santorini Mykonos & FlorenceDetails

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

11 Night
Europe: Italy France Spain & Portugal To RomeDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

11 Night
Panama Canal From Panama City To New York: Curacao & CartagenaDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

11 Night
Greek Isles: Italy Croatia & Turkey To AthensDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

11 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Orlando: Barbados & Dominican RepublicDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss

14 Night
Panama Canal: Mexico & Costa Rica To MiamiDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

14 Night
Panama Canal From Orlando To Los Angeles: Mexico & Costa RicaDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss

11 Night
Transatlantic From Miami To BarcelonaDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.