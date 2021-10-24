Do I have to dress up on a Crystal River cruise?

Big name in luxury ocean cruising comes to rivers with multiple restaurants, impressive spa and large suites.

Best for: Travelers who want exceptional luxury on European rivers, those accustomed to Crystal style

During the day, Crystal offers culturally immersive shore excursions, and when ships are in port overnight, passengers often choose to dine at Michelin-starred restaurants on shore for an optional fee. Onboard, most passengers attend the lecture series featuring experts in the destination being visited, as well as the nightly concerts that might include classical favorites or a local group. The more active cruisers enjoy the indoor swimming pool and a fitness center, as well as the bicycles and kayaks available in port. Depending on the passenger mix, evenings may be active with dancing in the Palm Court.

You will pay extra for select shore excursions, Michelin-starred dining ashore and for treatments in the spa.

Just about! Crystal includes everything in the cruise fare from spirits, specialty coffees, soft drinks and wines to gratuities on board and ashore. You also receive free unlimited Wi-Fi, all specialty dining, a rich selection of complimentary shore excursions to choose from, self-service laundry, personal butlers, access to ebikes, airport transfers and more; top suite categories have additional perks.

No, though it's not the most casual river cruise option. Daytime dress is comfortable and casual, even in the dining room, although swimsuits, cover-ups/robes and baseball hats are not considered appropriate. The evening dress code is Crystal Casual, which the line describes as a dressed-up version of daytime casual -- think slacks and a collared shirt for men, nice pants or capris with blouse, or sundress for women.

The average age of cruisers on Crystal River is mid-50s, with approximately half new to Crystal entirely. Passengers are generally well-off, sophisticated travelers who prize authentic cultural travel. Though most passengers are couples or small groups traveling together, the line does attract families during the school holidays, thanks to its connecting rooms and two-bedroom suites. Most come from North America, but you'll find a smattering of international passengers on most sailings.

As fans of Crystal ocean ships, we wanted to sail on Mozart, before she became exclusively for oriental guests from January 1st, though of course there will be 4 other Crystal river ships to choose from. We flew...

This cruise was excellent. Food was great. Excursions are top notch. Service was the best We were on Crystal Debussy last summer. This was an identical experience - just colder We had the S1 category room...

I was a reluctant river cruiser, but timing was right so we booked the Christmas cruise to give it a try. I can't say enough good things about the ship or the experience. My first surprise was on boarding - I...

Have heard about crystal and decided to try it out. Previously we had done a Viking river cruise was NOT excited about that and were reluctant to do another river cruise but thought we would. we boarded the ship...

