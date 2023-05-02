  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Holland America Line May 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2023 Cruises

We found you 24 cruises

Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Great Alaskan ExplorerDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Glacier Discovery NorthboundDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Glacier Discovery NorthboundDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,102 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Glacier Discovery SouthboundDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Gems Of Spain And Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Legends Of The Fjords & Baltic JewelsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Midnight Sun & Legends Of The FjordsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Viking Sagas & Baltic JewelsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Voyage Of The Midnight SunDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Gems Of SpainDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Gems Of SpainDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Legends Of The FjordsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Glacier Discovery SouthboundDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
