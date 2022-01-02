  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Find Holland America Line 7 Day Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

6-9 Days
Holland America Line
Cancellation Information
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam

9 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

7 Night
Glacier Discovery NorthboundDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

7 Night
Aegean SunsetsDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Bahamas & Key WestDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

9 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

8 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

7 Night
Ancient WondersDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

7 Night
Adriatic AllureDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

6 Night
Tropical CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Premiere VoyageDetails

Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Aegean And Ionian GemsDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

7 Night
Adriatic GemsDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
