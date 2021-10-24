  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Holland America Line Cruises

7,927 Reviews
23 Awards
Koningsdam

About Holland America Line Cruises

Caters to the 50+ set who enjoy fine dining, live music and a more subdued vibe -- no whiz-bang attractions here, though partnerships with Lincoln Center and Billboard raise the bar on entertainment; sails globally with ships ranging in size from 835 to 2,650 passengers.

  • More about Holland America Line

  • Who goes on Holland America Line cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Holland America Line cruise?

Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Australia CircumnavigationDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

11 Night
Australia CircumnavigationDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

21 Night
Australia CircumnavigationDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

32 Night
Australia CircumnavigationDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

14 Night
North Pacific CrossingDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

24 Night
European Splendor & Baltic JewelsDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

10 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

14 Night
Japan & RussiaDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

12 Night
Adriatic DreamDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

17 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

16 Night
New Zealand HolidayDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

39 Night
New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing CollectorDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

14 Night
Indonesian DiscoveryDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

14 Night
Far East DiscoveryDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Eastern / Southern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

15 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

25 Night
Baltic Jewels & 150th Anniversary TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

12 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Holland America Line Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Holland America Line cruise ships?

Holland America Line cruisers usually run 50 or older and are evenly split between being retired and employed -- the longer the cruise, the older the demographic and the more retired passengers there are. HAL passengers prioritize travel, and most are experienced cruisers. They tend to be foodies and music-lovers (two things for which HAL prides itself), and most are from the U.S. and Canada, though about 20 percent of the passengers are international, with the U.K. and Australia at the top of the list.

During the summer and holiday periods, the average age onboard comes down as families, particularly multigenerational groups that include the grandparents and grandkids, take to the ships. This is particularly true of the line's Alaska and Canada/New England itineraries.

Do I have to dress up on a Holland America Line cruise?

Not during the day, but most Holland America Line evenings are designated as smart-casual, so swimsuits, flip-flops, shorts and tank tops are not permitted in any of the restaurants. The line does have more formal evenings (how many depends on how long a sailing you're on) called Gala Nights calling for gala attire. Men usually show up in suits and ties (or jackets and no ties, especially in the Caribbean); women usually opt for cocktail dresses or gowns, or dress slacks with fancy blouses.

Is everything free on Holland America Line cruises?

No. Your cruise fare includes meals in the main dining room, Lido buffet restaurant, the outdoor Terrace Grill and 24-hour room service (except for some for-charge items); the extensive youth program, Club HAL, is complimentary until 10 p.m. every day. Additionally, access to the fitness center, and most culinary lessons and enrichment lectures, movies, performances and live music are complimentary.

What will cost you extra is all drinks beyond water, tea, basic coffee and some juices; all specialty restaurants; most fitness classes; spa and salon services; shore excursions; gratuities; laundry and purchases from any of the onboard shops.

Passengers cruising in suites get a host of extra privileges and might find that some of the extra-fee options are provided complimentarily.

What are Holland America Line’s most popular activities?

Passengers onboard Holland America Line's ships love the line's dedication to traditional cruise activities, including afternoon tea and ballroom dancing, but they also flock to the line's newer options. In particular, the line's live music offerings, including BB King's Blues Club, Billboard Onboard, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Lincoln Center Stage, draw a crowd most nights, while the line's culinary demonstrations are usually standing room only. Culinary classes (including some specifically for kids), wine tastings and blendings (on select ships only), and complimentary computer classes fill quickly.

Just as popular for many Holland America Line passengers is relaxing in the line's top-deck Crow's Nest. You'll often find people up there reading a book, putting together a jigsaw puzzle or playing cards or board games.

Why go with Holland America Line?

  • Traditional cruising experience with modern touches
  • Impressive, immersive itinerary options, particularly in Alaska
  • Extensive dining options and enrichment programs

Best for: Laid-back but curious travelers who explore by day and relish culinary experiences and live music by night

Not for: Thrill-seekers who crave a variety of onboard attractions and endless nightlife

Holland America Line Cruises Cruiser Reviews

11 fun days from FLL

daughter and son in law gave us the cruise as a gift food was excellent weather was great southern caribbean was fun as we had not been there in a while the ship was immaculately clean music was good... Read More
User Avatar
grandpacobra

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Enjoy Holland America

We had our MiddLe Eastern cruise cancelled and thought that by sailing around our own New Zealand and Australia we would be fine. It was great, we managed to book another cruise for the return to Australia but... Read More
User Avatar
Shonajane

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Beautiful First Experience With Holland America!

At the port we were greeted very nicely and had a gentlemen that did our paperwork that was very nice and patient. The embarkation went smoothly got our stateroom cards then hop on the ship! We had a guaranteed... Read More
User Avatar
GoodTimeCruiser2005

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Great and Relaxing Cruise

This was out first cruise, and after much study, decided on HA Oosterdam. We went with teo other couples, and had a GREAT time. Embarkation in San Diego was seamless. It did help that Neptune Suite affords you... Read More
User Avatar
Hallzee

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

