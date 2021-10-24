  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruises

7 Reviews
Delfin Amazon Cruises

About Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises specializes in four- and five-night cruises along the tributaries of the Amazon River. Each day, passengers go into the rain forest with bilingual naturalists to view birds, mammals and amphibians in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve.

  • More about Delfin Amazon Cruises

  • Who goes on Delfin Amazon Cruises cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Delfin Amazon Cruises cruise?

Find Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Delfin Amazon Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Delfin III
Delfin III (Photo: Delfin Amazon Cruises)
Delfin III

10 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian AmazonDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Delfin II
Delfin II
Delfin II

10 Night
Upper Amazon Aboard The Delfin IiDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Melbourne Cup & PS Murray River Cruise

Reserved seats on Derby Day & Melbourne Cup Day

  • Return flights, taxes & transfers included
  • 4-night Murray River Cruise on board PS Murray Princess with Tours
  • Melbourne Cup Tickets, 4* hotel stays in Adelaide & Melbourne included
  • Departing 24 Oct 2021 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Delfin Amazon Cruises cruise ships?

Most passengers aboard Delfin Amazon cruises fall into the 50- to 80-year-old range and are traveling as a couple or with a friend. Family groups (both single family units and larger multigenerational families) are not uncommon during school vacations. (The minimum age to sail is 7.) Cruisers should be in good health and without mobility issues due to the active nature of the sailings.

Passengers are split between travelers from North America (primarily the United States with some Canadians) and Peru. Australians and Europeans make up a smaller number of passengers. Presentations, announcements and menus are presented in Spanish and English, depending on the makeup of the cruisers.

Do I have to dress up on a Delfin Amazon Cruises cruise?

No. Life is casual onboard a Delfin Amazon cruise, and you should dress for comfort, not style. In the dining room, the line requests only that people don't show up barefoot.

Is everything free on Delfin Amazon Cruises cruises?

Almost everything is included in the price of a Delfin Amazon river cruise including all meals, daily excursions with naturalist guides, non-alcoholic beverages, beer and house cocktails, house wines with lunch and dinner, national park entrance fees, onboard lectures, and transportation to/from the airport. Additionally, each passenger is given rubber boots and waterproof ponchos for use during the cruise, as well as binoculars.

Extra fees apply to select alcoholic drinks, spa treatments (select ships only), laundry and gratuities.

What are Delfin Amazon Cruises’s most popular activities?

Wildlife and exploration are the main reasons people choose an Amazon River cruise, so the multiple daily excursions are, by far, the most popular activities for Delfin passengers. On every Delfin sailing, these excursions include skiff rides, hiking, kayaking, fishing, visits to animal rescue centers, night safaris, bird watching, swimming and rainforest canopy walks. On some sailings, standup paddle-boarding may also be on offer.

Why go with Delfin Amazon Cruises?

  • Luxury riverboats traveling through the Peruvian Amazon.
  • Multiple onshore wildlife expeditions each day.
  • No Internet onboard for a truly unplugged experience.

Best for: Couples and families looking to explore the Amazon in a high level of comfort

Not for: Anyone wanting a relaxing vacation or who wants to sleep in past 7 a.m.

Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Reconnect with nature, while you disconnect from our busy world.

The Delfin III had good sized cabins and bathrooms that had all the amenities one could expect of a river cruise. There are only 20 cabins on board and the crew to guest ratio is almost 1:1. Staff on board was... Read More
User Avatar
The Travel Purveyor

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

First class

The Delfin III was better than I expected - accommodations, food, service. - Cabin. Our cabin was quite large (unlike other small ship cruises I have been on), with a huge well supplied bathroom, king bed &... Read More
User Avatar
belletravel

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Excellent Amazon River Cruise

I gave this a 5 star rating based upon the experience that we had in the middle of nowhere, in the Amazon. Not a 5 star experience for a mainline cruise nor standard river cruise but this was nothing like that.... Read More
User Avatar
FlightMedic555

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Amazing Amazon on Delfin II

My husband and I were part of Lindblad / National Geographic tour of the Upper Amazon on Delfin II for Oct. 29 - Nov. 5, 2017. We have been on 21 cruises, including three expedition cruises (Celebrity Xpedition to... Read More
User Avatar
kyriecat

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Related Cruises

Delfin II

Delfin II

4 Reviews
Delfin I

Delfin I

Delfin III

Delfin III

3 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.