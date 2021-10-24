  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Cruises

79 Reviews
Grand Classica

About Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Cruises

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line launched in 2015 as the only cruise line that offers two-night, full-service cruises to the Bahamas that can be combined with resort stays on Grand Bahama Island. The line's sole ship, Grand Classica, sails roundtrip from West Palm Beach, Florida. A former vessel, Grand Celebration, left the fleet in late 2020.

Grand Classica
Grand Classica (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Grand Classica

2 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Palm Beach
Cruise Line:Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line cruise ships?

Passengers vary by season, among them many first-timers checking out the cruise experience, along with couples, international travelers, families with children, college students and local people on weekend getaways, especially gamblers who favor the robust casino loyalty program. Guests' ages vary from early 20s to late 60s. All announcements are provided in both English and Spanish.

Do I have to dress up on a Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line cruise?

During the day the attire is very casual, so don't be surprised to see a number of people wandering the ship in their swimsuits (although technically the dress code requires shirts and shoes). The specialty restaurants and main dining room have an "elegant" requirement for men: long pants or dressy jeans and collared shirts. Jackets and ties are optional, and no flip-flops are allowed. Most passengers dress up a bit in the evenings, with women often appearing in sundresses or cocktail dresses for dinner and entertainment.

Is everything free on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line cruises?

No and, in fact, you'll pay for quite a bit extra, including shore excursions, onboard gratuities, Wi-Fi, specialty dining, spa services, soft drinks and alcohol and some room service items. Included in the cruise fare is dining in the main dining room and select 24-hour room service items (snacks and sandwiches).

What are Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s most popular activities?

Whether just getting on the ship or coming back from the island, passengers hit the bars and lounges, the pools and spa, the salon and fitness area. This is fun cruising, and a lively Latino band fuels enthusiastic dancing. Passengers gravitate to the casino, theater and the nightclub/disco until the wee hours, and the various restaurants continue from dinner to late-night snacks. Kids enjoy the various activities offered by the designated kids' clubs, available for cruisers ages 3 to 17.

Why go with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line?

  • Short sailings are great for first-time cruisers
  • Ideal for short getaways to the Bahamas
  • Offers unique cruise-and-resort-stay packages

Best for: First-timers who want to try cruising without breaking the bank or those who just want a short getaway

Not for: Anyone looking for a cruise more than two nights, or zip lines, skating rinks and high-tech entertainment

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Still a very Beautiful Ship

I live 8 miles from the Port of Palm Beach. So it’s a natural thing for me to take one of the BPCL ships to get away. I’ve sailed both ships but since the Classica was going to Nassau I chose her. So, I sailed... Read More
User Avatar
pinkie60

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Slightly Disappointing

We had cruised on the Grand Celebration before the hurricane hit Freeport, having had a great time on that ship, so the next time in Florida we thought to check out the Grand Classica going to Nassau. The first time... Read More
User Avatar
Terrawolf

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Great! Would go again for sure.

I am not a new cruiser, I have been on close to 30 and love it! I bought the tickets for this trip during one of Bahamas Paradise's sales (which are ongoing) and felt like we had a good deal. I also upgraded to the... Read More
User Avatar
tampasteve2

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

My first cruise

I wasn't sure if it was a scam until we got the cruise voucher from the hotel in Orlando. It is not a scam. They will try to sell things such as dining experiences and excursions but the only one you should get at... Read More
User Avatar
Aquarius122

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

