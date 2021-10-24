Who goes on Travelmarvel cruise ships?
The majority of Travelmarvel's cruisers are from Australia and New Zealand and are generally aged 55-plus. Children under the age of 8 are not permitted.
Do I have to dress up on a Travelmarvel cruise?
Not really. Most people dress casually onboard during the day; however, some opt to dress up for a night out in town. Smarter casual outfits (think trousers and collared shirt for men, and slacks and a blouse for women) are the norm for the evenings, in general, and a dressier outfit is appropriate for the welcome dinner.
Is everything free on Travelmarvel cruises?
No, and what's included often varies by itinerary. Generally, all meals and drinks onboard the ship, most sightseeing, onboard entertainment, transfers and gratuities are included in the cruise fare. Many itineraries also include daily bottled water, tea and coffee, as well as soft drinks, beer and local wine during lunch and dinner.
Extra charges include optional shore excursions, most beverages outside of lunch and dinner, and any optional purchases onboard your ship.
What are Travelmarvel’s most popular activities?
Travelmarvel's most popular offering is its range of "Insider Experiences," which give passengers the chance to experience a destination like a local, with options like a private Oktoberfest celebration in Germany or an intimate lunch with a local family in Vietnam.
Why go with Travelmarvel?
- Premium cruising with value-for-money pricing.
- "Live like a local" range of immersive experiences.
- Comfortable fleet of new or recently refurbished vessels.
Best for: Budget travelers looking to explore Europe by river
Not for: Anyone with mobility issues