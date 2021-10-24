  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Sanctuary Retreats Cruises

8 Reviews
Sanctuary Retreats

About Sanctuary Retreats Cruises

Sanctuary Retreats primarily attracts English-speaking passengers and offers river journeys in China, Myanmar and Egypt. From its beginnings in rural Africa, the line has offered a deluxe experience combined with ethical tourism.

Cruise Critic Favorite
Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer
Yangzi Explorer
Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer

13 Night
China, Tibet & The Yangtze Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Sanctuary Retreats
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer
Yangzi Explorer
Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer

17 Night
Grand China And The Yangtze Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Sanctuary Retreats
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer
Yangzi Explorer
Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer

10 Night
Highlights Of China & The Yangtze Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Sanctuary Retreats
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sanctuary Retreats Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Sanctuary Retreats cruise ships?

Sanctuary Retreats attracts well-traveled, socially and culturally aware couples and families -- mostly English speakers -- from around the globe who are looking for an exclusive yet authentic experience. Age restrictions vary by itinerary, and the average age onboard is over 50.

Do I have to dress up on a Sanctuary Retreats cruise?

Not really. Most people dress casually for the weather and itinerary, but many passengers do change into smarter casual attire for dinner. Shorts and T-shirts are not permitted at dinner.

Is everything free on Sanctuary Retreats cruises?

No, but a lot is, including all guided excursions and all meals, plus wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. Drinks from the bar, gratuities, spa treatments (where available) and retail shop purchases are not included.

What are Sanctuary Retreats’s most popular activities?

Shore excursions are, by far, the most popular activity for Sanctuary Retreats passengers. Cruises take them right to the heart of the destinations they are visiting, embracing the authentic, the local and the historic. Each excursion either offers the chance to experience the very raw nature of each place or authentic experiences such as tai chi, cookery and calligraphy classes. Onboard, cruisers enjoy even more cultural immersion with such activities as a galabeya party (Egyptian costumes) and performances by whirling dervishes and belly dancers.

Why go with Sanctuary Retreats?

  • Upscale experience on boutique ships.
  • High crew-to-passenger ratio.
  • Award-winning chefs.

Best for: Mature, luxury-oriented culture vultures

Not for: Budget cruisers, young families and anyone who prefers a casual onboard ambiance

Sanctuary Retreats Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing Experience on the Sanctuary Ananda

My wife and I spent an incredible two weeks in Myanmar, and one of the highlights of our visit was our time in Bagan. First, I must share how we got there. We took a four day cruise up the Ayeryewaddy river on the... Read More
User Avatar
GlobeTrekkerRM

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Not up to global standards

This cruise was part of a 15 day tour of China with a luxury tour company. The accommodations on this ship were by far the worst of the tour. I have been on several river cruises in Europe and the Yangzi... Read More
User Avatar
CookGirl

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Treasures of the Nile

This was our 20th cruise and the most rewarding. Egypts history, archeological sites and hospitality is unmatched worldwide. We were concerned about security but our 34 person tour group was from arrival to... Read More
User Avatar
comoxroger

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Melbdemon On the Yangtse

This cruise was a 4 day part of a 22 day scenic tour of china so not exactly sure what part of the total tour cost this was. WE were fortunate that we were upgraded to a suite (see below) though weren't entitled... Read More
User Avatar
MelbDemon

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

