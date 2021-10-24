  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
APT Cruises

78 Reviews
1 Award
APT

About APT Cruises

All-inclusive company which attracts mostly Australian travellers seeking exclusive experiences in Europe and Asia.

  • More about APT

  • Who goes on APT cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a APT cruise?

Find APT Cruises

Cancellation Information

AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Voyage Through The Balkans With Prague 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

25 Night
Grand Voyage Of Europe With Transylvania & Bucharest 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Balkan Gems With Prague Transylvania & Bucharest 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

7 Night
Balkan Gems 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Paris To Prague 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

29 Night
Switzerland Rail With Magnificent Europe & Prague 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Western Front Explorer 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

8 Night
Danube Discovery 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

26 Night
Switzerland Rail With Magnificent Europe 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Paris To Budapest 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Amsterdam 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

7 Night
Highlights Of The Rhine And Main 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Voyage Through The Balkans 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

7 Night
Balkan Jewels 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

11 Night
Balkan Jewels With Bucharest & Transylvania 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Amsterdam 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

25 Night
Eastern Bloc & Magnificent Europe 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

26 Night
Switzerland Rail With Magnificent Europe 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

26 Night
Iconic Italy & Magnificent Europe 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

APT Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on APT cruise ships?

Predominantly aged 50 and upward, APT passengers are likely to be well-traveled couples and singles interested in culture and authentic experiences. The company is primarily aimed at English-speaking markets in Australia, New Zealand and the U.K., with a smattering of folks from North America. It is rare to see children aboard.

Do I have to dress up on a APT cruise?

The dress code is "casual and comfortable" by day and smart-casual for dinner. Passengers are not allowed to wear swimwear in the restaurant or lounges, and shorts are not suitable for dinner. There is one captain's night per cruise, which is when people tend to wear their best attire -- collared shirts and jackets for men (ties not required) and dresses or smart trousers and tops for ladies. The most important things to pack are comfortable shoes for the shore excursions as many of them involve walking along cobbled or uneven streets.

Is everything free on APT cruises?

Yes, with APT all passengers need to factor in is spending money for time ashore. Fares cover excursions, meals and snacks, wine with lunch and dinner, an all-day open bar (even with sparkling wine at breakfast) and Wi-Fi. Some cabin categories also include butler service, complimentary laundry and room service dining, and in the top suites, a bottle of Champagne on arrival. As the company is Australian, where tipping is not a firmly entrenched culture, gratuities to local guides, drivers, the ship's crew and cruise director are also included in the fare.

What are APT’s most popular activities?

Daily shore excursions -- often more than one -- are included in the fare. These include coach tours to places of interest and town and city walking tours, often usefully divided into gentle, regular and active walking groups. All passengers have personal earpieces and receivers in their cabins, which enable them to hear the guide clearly without having to huddle around, and because different shore excursions are on offer, they invariably involve small groups and never feel over crowded. The line's "Signature" and "Royal Signature" excursions are particularly popular, as these provide extra special options (think treasure hunts, falconry displays and banquets hosted by actual royalty). Passengers also enjoy taking out one of the 20 or so bicycles onboard for exploring the river bank, or, when not in a port, indulging in some time at the spa or soaking in the top-deck hot tub.

Why go with APT?

  • Fewer passengers than similar-sized vessels
  • Emphasis on exceptional service and quality food and drink
  • High level of inclusions

Best for: Culturally inquisitive passengers looking for an upscale experience with a lively onboard atmosphere, particularly at night

Not for: Travelers on a budget who prefer to sail with folks from their own country

APT Cruises Cruiser Reviews

A tale of Covid, average cruising experience and a 6* price tag!

This was the Chilean Fjords Cruise starting in Buenos Aires, Ushuaia to Santiago. Sadly after just a couple of days on board Covid closed all the Chilean and Argentina Ports, which meant diversion to the... Read More
User Avatar
pintmere

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

10/10

My expectations were high having heard many good things about this cruise, but what I experienced was an exceptional quality of service, with great attention to details as I have never experienced before. The... Read More
User Avatar
Johnclaude

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

Voyage through the Balkans – APT Cruise from Budapest on AmaBella

We have done several river cruises up and down the Danube with different providers and APT was by far the least luxurious. A pleasant experience but not the luxury cruise we were expecting for the price charged and... Read More
User Avatar
suja

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Cruise was okay, but getting there, Ama was horrible!

Wanted to cruise the Douro River with a pre-cruise three day in Lisbon. Ama cancelled our flight, and rescheduled another one without telling us. I even had my boarding pass printed. Horrible customer service.... Read More
User Avatar
66TBird

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

