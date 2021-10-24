  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Emerald August 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

August 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Emerald Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Radiance
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

10 Night
Lisbon With Secrets Of The DouroDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Liberte
Emerald Liberte (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Liberte

7 Night
Sensations Of Lyon & ProvenceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Arles
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Melbourne Cup & PS Murray River Cruise

Reserved seats on Derby Day & Melbourne Cup Day

  • Return flights, taxes & transfers included
  • 4-night Murray River Cruise on board PS Murray Princess with Tours
  • Melbourne Cup Tickets, 4* hotel stays in Adelaide & Melbourne included
  • Departing 24 Oct 2021 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Emerald Radiance

7 Night
Secrets Of The DouroDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Radiance

10 Night
Secrets Of The Douro With LisbonDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Emerald Destiny

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky

7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Munich
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival August 2022 Cruises

Carnival August 2022 Cruises

Celebrity August 2022 Cruises

Celebrity August 2022 Cruises

Cunard August 2022 Cruises

Cunard August 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line August 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line August 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) August 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) August 2022 Cruises

Princess August 2022 Cruises

Princess August 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean August 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean August 2022 Cruises

Seabourn August 2022 Cruises

Seabourn August 2022 Cruises

Silversea August 2022 Cruises

Silversea August 2022 Cruises

Windstar August 2022 Cruises

Windstar August 2022 Cruises

Viking River August 2022 Cruises

Viking River August 2022 Cruises

Uniworld August 2022 Cruises

Uniworld August 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten August 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten August 2022 Cruises

Oceania August 2022 Cruises

Oceania August 2022 Cruises

MSC August 2022 Cruises

MSC August 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises August 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises August 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways August 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways August 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways August 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways August 2022 Cruises

Scenic August 2022 Cruises

Scenic August 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean August 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean August 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.