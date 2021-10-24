Who goes on Metropolitan Touring cruise ships?
From September through May, Metropolitan Touring attracts an extremely well-traveled, well-educated baby boomer and older crowd. Passengers are sociable and have an obvious affinity for nature. During the summer months, families materialize.
Two of the line's ships cater predominantly to English-speaking passengers drawn from the U.S., Australia and the U.K., though there may be a mix of multilingual Europeans. The larger ship attracts a more international crowd, including Spanish and Ecuadorians, and is the only ship with special family programming (kids' meal times, dedicated shore excursions and a kids' room).
Do I have to dress up on a Metropolitan Touring cruise?
No. The ships maintain a relaxed onboard atmosphere; there is no dress code and no need to dress for dinner. Comfortable and casual is the order of the day, and passengers are just asked to wear dry clothes in the restaurant. Instead of packing for dinner, pack for the expedition-style activities and for the weather.
Is everything free on Metropolitan Touring cruises?
No. Meals, soft drinks, excursions and the use of snorkelling equipment are included. Extra costs include alcoholic beverages, Wi-Fi, wet suit rental and tips.
What are Metropolitan Touring’s most popular activities?
With some of the most unusual wildlife in the world, shore excursions and up-close wildlife spotting are the unforgettable highlights of a Galapagos cruise. Onboard, passengers fill the lounge for briefings given by naturalists or showings of BBC documentaries. Otherwise, when not ashore, people tend to relax and chat in the lounge or on the sun deck.
Why go with Metropolitan Touring?
- Galapagos experts since 1953
- Level III naturalists (the best) bring islands to life
- Family programming
Best for: Active couples, singles and families with a keen interest in soft adventure
Not for: Luxury cruisers, people looking for a relaxing getaway and anyone with serious mobility issues