From September through May, Metropolitan Touring attracts an extremely well-traveled, well-educated baby boomer and older crowd. Passengers are sociable and have an obvious affinity for nature. During the summer months, families materialize.

Two of the line's ships cater predominantly to English-speaking passengers drawn from the U.S., Australia and the U.K., though there may be a mix of multilingual Europeans. The larger ship attracts a more international crowd, including Spanish and Ecuadorians, and is the only ship with special family programming (kids' meal times, dedicated shore excursions and a kids' room).