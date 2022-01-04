  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Ponant Luxury Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Ponant
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Le Soleal
Le Soleal
Le Soleal

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Soleal
Le Soleal
Le Soleal

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

13 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Le Laperouse

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Soleal

7 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal

13 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Champlain

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Bougainville

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Commandant Charcot

15 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal

15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Commandant Charcot

24 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Jacques Cartier

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Commandant Charcot

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Bellot

7 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Laperouse

12 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Soleal

12 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Bellot

9 Night
Indian Ocean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Colombo
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal

8 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Crystal Luxury Cruises

Crystal Luxury Cruises

Cunard Luxury Cruises

Cunard Luxury Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Luxury Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Luxury Cruises

Seabourn Luxury Cruises

Seabourn Luxury Cruises

Silversea Luxury Cruises

Silversea Luxury Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions Luxury Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions Luxury Cruises

Star Clippers Luxury Cruises

Star Clippers Luxury Cruises

Windstar Luxury Cruises

Windstar Luxury Cruises

Sea Cloud Luxury Cruises

Sea Cloud Luxury Cruises

SeaDream Yacht Club Luxury Cruises

SeaDream Yacht Club Luxury Cruises

Uniworld Luxury Cruises

Uniworld Luxury Cruises

Oceania Luxury Cruises

Oceania Luxury Cruises

Azamara Luxury Cruises

Azamara Luxury Cruises

AmaWaterways Luxury Cruises

AmaWaterways Luxury Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises Luxury Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises Luxury Cruises

Scenic Luxury Cruises

Scenic Luxury Cruises

Viking Ocean Luxury Cruises

Viking Ocean Luxury Cruises

Crystal River Luxury Cruises

Crystal River Luxury Cruises

Viking Expeditions Luxury Cruises

Viking Expeditions Luxury Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.