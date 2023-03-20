  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Paul Gauguin Cruises March 2023 Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises March 2023 Cruises

We found you 1 cruise

Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

12 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

303 Reviews
Leaving:Lautoka
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
Mar 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Explore the Mediterranean like a local

Have It All with Holland America Line

  • The award-winning cruise line for explorers, foodies & music lovers
  • 47 itineraries from seven to 28 days departing from May to Nov 2022
  • Overnight or late night stays in Venice, Istanbul, Dubrovnik & more
  • Shore excursion(s), drinks, specialty dining & Wi-Fi included

Holland America (HAL) AU

Related Cruises

Carnival March 2023 Cruises

Carnival March 2023 Cruises

Celebrity March 2023 Cruises

Celebrity March 2023 Cruises

Crystal March 2023 Cruises

Crystal March 2023 Cruises

Disney March 2023 Cruises

Disney March 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2023 Cruises

Princess March 2023 Cruises

Princess March 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2023 Cruises

Seabourn March 2023 Cruises

Seabourn March 2023 Cruises

Windstar March 2023 Cruises

Windstar March 2023 Cruises

Costa March 2023 Cruises

Costa March 2023 Cruises

Viking River March 2023 Cruises

Viking River March 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten March 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten March 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways March 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways March 2023 Cruises

Azamara March 2023 Cruises

Azamara March 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises March 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises March 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways March 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways March 2023 Cruises

Pandaw March 2023 Cruises

Pandaw March 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages March 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages March 2023 Cruises

Crystal River March 2023 Cruises

Crystal River March 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 15th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.