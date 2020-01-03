  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Aqua Expeditions Cruises

30 Reviews
Aqua Expeditions

About Aqua Expeditions Cruises

Aqua Expeditions introduce passengers to the remote region of Peru's Amazon River and Southeast Asia. Committed to sustainable tourism, the company has vowed to leave as small a footprint as possible. Daily excursions are included.

  • More about Aqua Expeditions

  • Who goes on Aqua Expeditions cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Aqua Expeditions cruise?

Find Aqua Expeditions Cruises

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Aria Amazon
Aria Amazon (Photo: Aqua Expeditions)

14 Night
Peruvian Amazon & Machu Picchu Exploration Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Aqua Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Aria Amazon
Aria Amazon (Photo: Aqua Expeditions)

10 Night
Peruvian Rivers & Rainforest Discovery Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Aqua Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Aria Amazon
Aria Amazon (Photo: Aqua Expeditions)

14 Night
Peruvian Amazon & Machu Picchu Exploration Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Aqua Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Aria Amazon
Aria Amazon (Photo: Aqua Expeditions)

10 Night
Peruvian Rivers & Rainforest Discovery Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Aqua Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Aqua Expeditions Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Aqua Expeditions cruise ships?

Aqua Expeditions attracts well-heeled, seasoned travelers looking for unique experiences. Most are retirees. Oddly, for a cruise company that emphasizes luxury and adventure, the line is relatively welcoming to families (minimum age to sail is 7). Each ship has several connecting staterooms for larger family groups, and guides take care to engage children during daily excursions.

Do I have to dress up on a Aqua Expeditions cruise?

No. Life is casual onboard any of Aqua Expeditions' cruises. Passengers are encouraged to dress casually for meals, but the company does ask that everyone wear shoes to the dining room. Comfortable walking shoes and lightweight pants and long-sleeved shirts are recommended.

Is everything free on Aqua Expeditions cruises?

Not everything is included on an Aqua Expeditions sailing, but quite a bit is. Fares include all meals, nonalcoholic drinks, selected wines and beers, all excursions, lectures, sightseeing entrance costs and, in most cases, transport to and from the ship. Additional costs (all of which can be paid in U.S. dollars by credit card) might include cocktails and some wine/beer, boutique purchases and spa services. Gratuities are also extra. They must be paid in cash, and the recommended amount ranges from $20 to $30 per passenger, per day, for the crew and $7 to $10 per passenger, per day, for the guides.

What are Aqua Expeditions’s most popular activities?

Cruisers choose Aqua Expeditions in order to explore the destinations the line sails to. As such, the daily shore excursions are the most popular activities offered by the cruise line. Options might include touring a bustling city in Vietnam, skiffing through a remote tributary along the Amazon or meeting with a Buddhist monk in Cambodia. In between shore excursions, cruisers enjoy diversions like onboard lectures and spa treatments.

Why go with Aqua Expeditions?

  • Eco-conscious Amazon, Mekong and Indonesia exploration
  • Small, luxurious all-suite yachts
  • Daily small-group shore excursions with multiple English-speaking guides

Best for: Laidback, well-to-do couples and solo travelers looking to explore remote locations in luxe comfort

Not for: Budget travelers, picky eaters or anyone who needs to stay connected 24/7

Aqua Expeditions Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Raja Ampat dive and culture adventure

If you are looking for a luxury expedition cruise in a remote and stunningly beautiful region of the world then consider Aquablu program throughout Indonesia. Cabins are large and well appointed with ample common... Read More
User Avatar
Pedrooconnor

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Perfect voyage

We chose the cruise because we had traveled with Aqua before on the Aqua Mekong. While the Mekong trip was great, this Raja Ampatexpedition was spectacular. The highlights were the amazing diving/snorkeling and the... Read More
User Avatar
Appreciative guest

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Barefoot Elegance

I always wanted to dive the Raja Ampat area but all of the live aboards looked a bit rough for mine and my husband's vacation dreams. Aqua Blue provides other excursions besides diving and an immersion into the... Read More
User Avatar
Coffeefarmgirl

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Wonderful 7-Day Amazon Cruise on the Aqua Aria

Both embarkation and disembarkation for our cruise were from Iquitos where we were welcomed at the airport by one of our guides, taken to lunch at a local restaurant, then transferred by skiff to the Aqua Amazon.... Read More
User Avatar
AnelaKamuela

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Related Cruises

Aqua Expeditions Aria Amazon

Aqua Expeditions Aria Amazon

14 Reviews
Aqua Mekong

Aqua Mekong

10 Reviews
Aqua Blu

Aqua Blu

4 Reviews
Aqua Nera

Aqua Nera

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.