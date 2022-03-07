  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find P&O Australia 9 Cruises

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer

13 Night
Islands 13 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer

13 Night
Islands 13 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Southern DiscoveryDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure
Pacific Adventure (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)
Pacific Adventure

12 Night
Islands 12 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Murray River Wonders & Kangaroo Island

FREE Inside to Outside Cabin Upgrade

  • Fully escorted tours – Departures from January - March 2022
  • 3nt Murray River paddlewheeler cruise with all meals and sightseeing
  • 4* hotel stays in Adelaide and Kangaroo Island with breakfast
  • All flights, taxes & transfers included - Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Pacific Adventure

12 Night
Islands 12 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Feature 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Cairns
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pacific Explorer

12 Night
Asia 12 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Encounter

14 Night
Feature 14 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure

13 Night
Feature 13 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pacific Explorer

9 Night
Australia 9 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Encounter

9 Night
Main Events 9 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure

15 Night
Feature 15 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

9 Night
Australia 9 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure

9 Night
Islands 9 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Australia 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

12 Night
New Zealand 12 NightDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Encounter

12 Night
Islands 12 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Adventure

11 Night
Islands 11 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

12 Night
Asia 12 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.