P&O Australia Cruises

1,116 Reviews
4 Awards
P&O Cruises Australia

  • P&O Australia Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

  • Who goes on P&O Australia cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a P&O Australia cruise?

P&O Australia Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on P&O Australia cruise ships?

Passengers come mostly from Australia and a few from New Zealand. It's a relatively younger crowd than found on some other lines, with an average age of about 45 years old.

The generally easy-going and fun-loving passengers tend to be more budget-focused with value for money more important than luxury.

Although the cruise line is popular across multiple generations, couples and families dominate. It has won accolades for its family-friendly atmosphere with children kept busy by kids' clubs staffed by qualified teachers and childcare workers.

Do I have to dress up on a P&O Australia cruise?

P&O ships do not have formal nights with black tie requirements. Instead, there's usually one or two party nights (check your itinerary), with themes such as the Great Gatsby or the Bianco party, which calls for white clothing.

Is everything free on P&O Australia cruises?

No. All meals at Waterfront Restaurant, The Pantry, Angelo's and Dragon Lady are included in fares. But all other dining options carry a charge. Drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) are also not included, but dispensing machines for water, tea and coffee in The Pantry are free. In terms of activities, there are plenty of perks -- from the complimentary kids' clubs and comedy shows to cooking demonstrations and pool games. However, shore excursions and P&O Edge activities, such as zip-lining, are an additional expense.

What are P&O Australia’s most popular activities?

There is a wide range of onboard activities which include fitness classes, cooking demonstrations, mixology classes, live bands, dancing, game shows, table tennis, casinos, cabaret shows, karaoke, deck parties, spa treatments, trivia quizzes, in-cabin movies, shuffleboard, bingo, dance classes, themed nights and parties, talent shows, enrichment lectures and port talks.

P&O Edge is an adventure park that uses the ship as its equipment; for example, abseiling across the bow or climbing the funnel (charges apply).

Also popular are short theme cruises with a focus on food and wine or health and fitness, featuring speakers, presentations and special activities.

Why go with P&O Australia?

  • Largest permanent big-ship cruise line in Australia
  • Lively atmosphere, family-friendly with excellent kids clubs
  • Recent ship upgrades offer more choice, facilities and modern decor
  • Attracts a casual, predominantly Aussie crowd
  • First newly built year-round Australia-based ship coming in 2019

Best for: Fun-loving, value-seeking families, couples and solos who like to socialise

Not for: Anyone yearning for a quiet, kid-free getaway with strict dress codes and formal nights

P&O Australia Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Some highlights but food and service a let down

We went on this cruise as a large family group, 13 people across 4 cabins, as the dates and length of cruise suited everyone. I have been on the P&O Eden once and the Carnival Legend (twice) before. Highlights... Read More
User Avatar
Claireoncruise

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Great service on an average cruise

We chose this cruise because we were looking for a getaway from the kids for a week, and to see Tasmania. We stayed in Melbourne for 2 days prior to leaving. The weather was nice until it was time for us to sail.... Read More
User Avatar
Caszie87

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Great Staff, food very average

My daughter had been on Carnival and Princess Cruises. She wanted us all to go on one together. A lovely ship with the majority of staff that were just so friendly. Room decor a bit dated and the windows had... Read More
User Avatar
Dusty999

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Nice ship poor hygiene

Nice ship. A little tired looking. We we unable to book all the restaurants as we did not do it quick enough. Great entertainment. The dress up parties where a bit of a let down. Only some of the music went... Read More
User Avatar
Grot Mac

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

