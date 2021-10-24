Passengers come mostly from Australia and a few from New Zealand. It's a relatively younger crowd than found on some other lines, with an average age of about 45 years old.

The generally easy-going and fun-loving passengers tend to be more budget-focused with value for money more important than luxury.

Although the cruise line is popular across multiple generations, couples and families dominate. It has won accolades for its family-friendly atmosphere with children kept busy by kids' clubs staffed by qualified teachers and childcare workers.