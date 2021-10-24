  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
AIDA Cruises

12 Reviews
AIDA

About AIDA Cruises

AIDA Cruises, Germany's largest cruise line, emphasizes an active, ultra-casual cruise experience. AIDA passengers tend to be young, active and out to have fun.

AIDAperla
AIDAperla
AIDAperla

14 Night
Karibische Inseln Ab BarbadosDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAcara
AIDAcara
AIDAcara

21 Night
Australien & IndonesienDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAcara
AIDAcara
AIDAcara

21 Night
Philippinen, Hongkong & VietnamDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAaura
AIDAaura
AIDAaura

14 Night
Frankreich, Belgien & GroßbritannienDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Bremerhaven
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

5 Night
England & FrankreichDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

9 Night
Norwegens Fjorde 2Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

9 Night
Norwegens Fjorde 2Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

10 Night
Norwegens FjordeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

10 Night
Norwegens FjordeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

10 Night
Norwegens FjordeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

10 Night
Norwegens FjordeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

10 Night
Norwegens FjordeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

10 Night
Von Hamburg Nach TeneriffaDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

20 Night
Von Hamburg Nach BarbadosDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAprima

4 Night
Kurzreise Ab RotterdamDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAprima

7 Night
Metropolen Ab HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAprima

7 Night
Norwegen Ab HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAvita

14 Night
Herbstliche NordlichterDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAvita

43 Night
Große Winterpause KaribikDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAprima

7 Night
Perlen Am Mittelmeer Ab MallorcaDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAprima

14 Night
Metropolen & NorwegenDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAprima

14 Night
Metropolen & NorwegenDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAprima

14 Night
Metropolen & NorwegenDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAprima

14 Night
Metropolen & NorwegenDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAcara

14 Night
Ägäis & IsraelDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Agios Nikolaos
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDA Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on AIDA cruise ships?

Virtually every passenger on an AIDA ship is from a German-speaking country; you'll struggle if you don't speak German. Passengers are at the younger end of the cruising spectrum and are looking for a relaxed, unstructured environment and lively nightlife. There are plenty of families onboard during school holidays.

Do I have to dress up on a AIDA cruise?

Most definitely not; everything about these ships is casual. There is no evening dress code other than a request for no shorts in the restaurants. By day, there's even a naturist sunbathing area on one of the more secluded decks.

Is everything free on AIDA cruises?

No. Cruise fares include meals in select buffet restaurants, your accommodations, gratuities and wine and beer with meals. You'll pay extra for specialty dining (the only way to have waiter service at the table), spa treatments, some exercise classes, activities like cookery classes, cocktails at all times, and beer and wine outside of meals.

What are AIDA’s most popular activities?

Everything onboard an AIDA cruise is about relaxing and having fun. Among the most popular activities are theme parties, live bands, laser shows, sporting activities, scuba diving and cookery classes. The ships' large spas are also popular with cruisers and the ocean-facing sauna is a big selling point (it's German/Scandinavian style, so no swimsuits).

Why go with AIDA?

  • Relaxed, contemporary product aimed at German speakers.
  • Laid-back lifestyle onboard, with no formal dining or dress code.
  • Focus on wellness, with plenty of exercise classes, active excursions and extensive spas.

Best for: Germans looking for a fun, relaxed and sporty cruise vacation

Not for: Non-German speakers and old-fashioned cruisers who enjoy formal, traditional cruising

AIDA Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Holiday 2019

The boat is new so everything is clean and well maintained, it is large and very little frequented, it has a large gym, many shops and the service of the tankers in the bars is very good. There are no burdens and at... Read More
User Avatar
maria raetze

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Great cruise. Different experience comparing to most of cruise lines.

I had experience on Costa and NCL before this cruise. So, I was comparing with that lines. We decided to choose Aida this time as we wanted to experience German style cruising and found a good price for... Read More
User Avatar
OlegR

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

My AIDA PERLA expression

Today we came back from the cruise on Aida Perla. We had 7 days cruise starting from Hamburg. It was our third cruise. Two previous were on Italian ships. The first on Costa Fascinoza and the second on MSC Precioza.... Read More
User Avatar
Leonid878

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Kiss mouth vessel experience

AIDA Prima Western Mediterranean Of course you have seen these outrageous looking ships with eyes and a huge kiss mouth right on the bow, and you might be a little curious to find out what on earth it's about. I... Read More
User Avatar
Gothencruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

