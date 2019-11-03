All
Hello, we boarded Msc Splendida on the 3rd of August. 2021, .At the embarkation, although we were vaccinated and with a test done in the last 24 hours, they did it again, that's a good thing. Problems began to appear one by one. A first problem was with the assurance that ...
Looking for something fun and stress-free as a way to celebrate my 50th birthday, my wife and I booked a cruise on the Norwegian Spirit over the holidays. The itinerary had us leaving Civitavecchia (port near Rome) on the 22nd, spending Christmas Eve - Christmas Day in Venice, seeing Croatia, Montenegro, Florence/Pisa, and Monte Carlo before stopping in Barcelona for New Year's Eve, then returning ...
We joined Saga Sapphire for her Volcanic Isles cruise in November. We have cruised many times but this was our first on a Saga ship. Saga Sapphire is shortly leaving their fleet which we feel is a great shame as she is a lovely ship with comfortable public rooms and an intimate feel. For the first time in many years we booked an inside cabin and this turned out to be large with a separate ...
If you want to be treated like a criminal, discriminated against and be at risk of burning to death on the open seas, MSC is the cruise line for you!
My issues started even before the cruise. As a solo traveller, and a gay man, I emailed MSC asking if they would hold an LGBT drinks event on the cruise, as nearly every other cruise line does. The email response did not address my question, so I ...
Fantastic cruise... yes it is an older ship, but it is small enough to make great friends and see them again...the food was fantastic...the service and friendliness of the crew out of this world and the entertainment crew led by Katy fantastic and very professional.
Plenty of room for all of your clothes in the cabins we were on deck 6 cabin 202 facing the bow,large double bed.
We have been ...
This is the second time on the Celebration and only our second cruise. We chose a similar itinerary as last year as we thoroughly enjoy the Trans Atlantic Crossing.
We flew to Malaga from Birmingham to join the boat and the flight and embarkation went smoothly. The boat had been in port for a week prior to our cruise so there were no passengers disembarking. This makes embarkation so much ...
I chose this cruise as a short getaway. As this is a mega-ship and relatively modern I was expecting something great. Unfortunately it was a let down in almost all areas.
The ship itself is in very poor shape. The outside is rusty and the crew were white-washing the hull when we were docked. The carpeting is threadbare in many areas, particularly the theatre and lounges. The furniture in most ...
We chose this cruise to see as much as possible on a short trip. First mistake NEVER board in Rome. The port is a hole, the train serving it has no luggage space and when we arrived at the port the lifts were out of order so everyone struggled with suitcases, prams etc up and down stairs. The transportation buses were old and cramped and again very little space for bags and no porters.
We were ...
Recommended by a travel agent. Cabin was for a handicapped person, which meant after a shower the entire bathroom floor was wet! Yuck!
Shore tours were very expensive for what you got, not very informative, and poorly executed. Take a Scenic or Viking river cruise to find informative shore tours, these were a bust and mostly self-guided. What a rip.
The bed wasn't particularly ...
Ports of call where the reason I selected the ship. I didn't explore Barcelona as much as I would have liked due to jet lag. I didn't know that I could have selected the port to start my cruise. Had I known this, I would have started in Rome to have extra time there. This should be advertised better.
The epic ship was ok. Since it was November, it was too cold for the pool. Norwegian ...