Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
5034 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 5,034 Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Good for them, bad for us

Review for MSC Splendida to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Edi1978
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Hello, we boarded Msc Splendida on the 3rd of August. 2021, .At the embarkation, although we were vaccinated and with a test done in the last 24 hours, they did it again, that's a good thing. Problems began to appear one by one. A first problem was with the assurance that ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Enjoyed the Ports IN SPITE of the Norwegian Cruise Line experience

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
davearellano619
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Looking for something fun and stress-free as a way to celebrate my 50th birthday, my wife and I booked a cruise on the Norwegian Spirit over the holidays. The itinerary had us leaving Civitavecchia (port near Rome) on the 22nd, spending Christmas Eve - Christmas Day in Venice, seeing Croatia, Montenegro, Florence/Pisa, and Monte Carlo before stopping in Barcelona for New Year's Eve, then returning ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Excellent Saga Sapphire cruise

Review for Saga Sapphire to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
andrewlgc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We joined Saga Sapphire for her Volcanic Isles cruise in November. We have cruised many times but this was our first on a Saga ship. Saga Sapphire is shortly leaving their fleet which we feel is a great shame as she is a lovely ship with comfortable public rooms and an intimate feel. For the first time in many years we booked an inside cabin and this turned out to be large with a separate ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

If I could give this cruise a negative rating, I would ...

Review for MSC Poesia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Torontomatt
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

If you want to be treated like a criminal, discriminated against and be at risk of burning to death on the open seas, MSC is the cruise line for you! My issues started even before the cruise. As a solo traveller, and a gay man, I emailed MSC asking if they would hold an LGBT drinks event on the cruise, as nearly every other cruise line does. The email response did not address my question, so I ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Fantastic Repositioning cruise

Review for Marella Celebration to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
coopaman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Fantastic cruise... yes it is an older ship, but it is small enough to make great friends and see them again...the food was fantastic...the service and friendliness of the crew out of this world and the entertainment crew led by Katy fantastic and very professional. Plenty of room for all of your clothes in the cabins we were on deck 6 cabin 202 facing the bow,large double bed. We have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Relaxing holiday from start to finish. Marella Celebration we love it.

Review for Marella Celebration to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Deb1784
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This is the second time on the Celebration and only our second cruise. We chose a similar itinerary as last year as we thoroughly enjoy the Trans Atlantic Crossing. We flew to Malaga from Birmingham to join the boat and the flight and embarkation went smoothly. The boat had been in port for a week prior to our cruise so there were no passengers disembarking. This makes embarkation so much ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Ship in poor shape. Not as “Epic” as I was expecting.

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
donutman1234
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

I chose this cruise as a short getaway. As this is a mega-ship and relatively modern I was expecting something great. Unfortunately it was a let down in almost all areas. The ship itself is in very poor shape. The outside is rusty and the crew were white-washing the hull when we were docked. The carpeting is threadbare in many areas, particularly the theatre and lounges. The furniture in most ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Penny pinching, rude and underwhelming

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
marjorie93
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to see as much as possible on a short trip. First mistake NEVER board in Rome. The port is a hole, the train serving it has no luggage space and when we arrived at the port the lifts were out of order so everyone struggled with suitcases, prams etc up and down stairs. The transportation buses were old and cramped and again very little space for bags and no porters. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Courtyard Penthouse with Balcony

The Epic Nickel and Dime Tour

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
idoubtit
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Recommended by a travel agent. Cabin was for a handicapped person, which meant after a shower the entire bathroom floor was wet! Yuck! Shore tours were very expensive for what you got, not very informative, and poorly executed. Take a Scenic or Viking river cruise to find informative shore tours, these were a bust and mostly self-guided. What a rip. The bed wasn't particularly ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great experience but poor customer service

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
mhogan378
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Ports of call where the reason I selected the ship. I didn't explore Barcelona as much as I would have liked due to jet lag. I didn't know that I could have selected the port to start my cruise. Had I known this, I would have started in Rome to have extra time there. This should be advertised better. The epic ship was ok. Since it was November, it was too cold for the pool. Norwegian ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Family Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews to the Western Mediterranean on Other Cruise Ships
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Magic Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the Western Mediterranean
P&O Cruises Ventura Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the Western Mediterranean
Carnival Fascination Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the Western Mediterranean
Royal Caribbean International Brilliance of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Cruises for the Disabled to the Western Mediterranean
