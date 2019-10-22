Review for Grand Princess to Pacific Coastal
Sail Date: September 2021
Cabin Type: Balcony
Review for Regal Princess to Pacific Coastal
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite with Balcony
Review for Grand Princess to Pacific Coastal
Sail Date: January 2020
Cabin Type: Balcony
Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony
Review for Grand Princess to Pacific Coastal
Sail Date: October 2019
Review for Grand Princess to Pacific Coastal
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony
Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Balcony
Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)
Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal
Sail Date: October 2019
Review for Star Princess to Pacific Coastal
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Balcony