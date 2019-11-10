  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
4906 reviews

I would give 6/5 if I could

Review for MSC Splendida to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After a few cruises on newer and larger Msc ships, I was disappointed that the quality of the Yacht Club declines, and that this great product moves more and more towards mass market. Therefore I was looking forward to the cruise on the “old reliable” Msc Splendida. From the very first day I was very positively surprised. EMBARKATION We embarked in Trieste, which is a new homeport for Msc. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Fantastic Re-Start in Greece - Mein Schiff 6

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
CruiseMH
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Hi folks, two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist. Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

WORST CRUISE EVER ! RUINED ANNIVERSARY TRIP!

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Katcas75
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

SO DISAPPOINTED !! My husband and I were on our 20th Aniversary, we normally travel the first week of December. We arrived at Venece to embark and the first surprize we recieved was an unexpected 2 hour bus drive from Venece to Triste, no advance warning not even a bottle of water were we offered, much les an apology. We had booked the Aurea package directly over the phone, this being the most ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Bad cruise

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
bmdm715
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

we choose this ship because of the itinerary We wanted to see venice and hearing they might close the port we decided to go for it now..Unfortunately before we could go the water problems happened but as of the week prior to our trip msc assured us we would be sailing out of venice.. We found out we would be bused to trieste when we arrived at the port on sailing day--no email or text- However ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Better planning, bettter details and this would be our best yet.

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
mervous
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was due to sail from Venice and we were advised that due to the weather, it was now leaving from Trieste but we needed to check in at Venice at usual from 11am. Of course, the weather is not their fault. We arrived early at 10:30 and proceeded to check in, it was fairly fast, we had done it online and the staff were fast to label our cases and clear us to the departure lounge, at ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Americans on MSC in the Mediterranean

Review for MSC Poesia to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
fhflea
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This ship seemed to have a primarily European clientele. However, being American was not a detriment. Every staff person that we approached for whatever reason, spoke English. All messages were announced in English (as well as many other languages). The staff on board were exceptionally courteous. The ship was impeccably clean and any minor issues that we needed assistance with were handled ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Wasted back to back cruise for a great itinerary (on paper)

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Gulf01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After 16 cruises with Royal Caribbean in three and a half years (Diamond Members), I can say without a doubt that this is probably our last RCL cruise. Unfortunately, I can also honestly say they probably don't care and won't notice. Our first cruise on the Jewel was marginal at best for the ship but great for the ports so when we saw this cruise to the Holy Land, we booked it. While on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Interesting Cruise Experience

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Noble724
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We selected this cruise for the itinerary, The Holy Land. The first sailing day we had stormy weather. Lots of queasy passengers, very hard to walk around and several activities cancelled or rescheduled. This is one of the challenges of sailing and -- it happens. The crew did a great job of communicating and making us as comfortable as possible given the circumstances. Because of the weather, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Great food and entertainment

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Melcoz
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We boarded the Magnifica the day that Venice flooded - the water was already calf-deep in the morning, very sad. The boarding process was very smooth, and so was our departure. Our interior cabin was always clean and well tended; make sure you bring tissues (kleenex) as they aren't provided. The TV only showed news, news, and the view from the bow of the ship. You want movies? You have to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Disappointment at every port

Review for MSC Lirica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
warmaid
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Finally arrived home late last nite after a scary experience with MSC. first time and last time with that company. Ship is filthy. embarking is very unorganized and filled with long lines and no drinks or snacks. No one meets you and handles your bags either. our itinerary was changed 4 times....never got to Israel- the reason we took this cruise- they subbed it for Istanbul instead....never ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

