CroisiEurope France Cruise Reviews

Cabin 208 on the MS Renoir, September 2021
Miguel Torga docked in Porto
MS Symphonie Lower Deck corridor
MS Symphonie
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
8 reviews

1-10 of 8 CroisiEurope France Cruise Reviews

A memorable four nights on the Seine - Le Havre to Paris

Review for Renoir to France

User Avatar
Bronx resident
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We had never been on a European river cruise before and chose this one for its brevity, just four nights. We were very happy with our choice and heartily recommend Croisieurope to travelers seeking affordable luxury plus top-flight service. The Renoir was refurbished to a very high standard in 2018 and it shows—comfortable beds, a ship-shape bathroom, lots of clever storage, individual climate ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Lovely Loire

Review for Loire Princesse to France

User Avatar
rpanderson
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This river cruise exceeded our expectation. We participated in all the "optional" excursions which added greatly to our enjoyment. It would not have been the same trip without them. All were interesting and for the most part unique except for the "cruise" on the Erdre River which we found to be beautiful but not any more beautiful than other rivers of its ilk. Furthermore, the outing ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Joigny to Paris on barge Raymonde

Review for Raymonde to France

User Avatar
Divebaz
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this cruise through great rail journeys. We had originally booked to go through champagne region, but a couple of weeks before they contacted us and said we couldn't go because of lock maintenance. We were offered a refund, a later date or an alternative route. After much conferring, we chose the alternative route, which embarked at Joigny. When we received our itinerary we noticed ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Raymonde

Review for Raymonde to France

User Avatar
Aparkes1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A very good friend showed me Great Train Journey brochure there were eight adults in our party. We travelled from St Pancras to Paris then transferred to Raymonde Barge in Joigny. No tour of Paris other than driving through the centre of the city. Transfer from Paris to Joigny was unacceptable bus too small very cramped and journey to Joigny is over two hours so very disappointed...not a good ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Improvements needed.

Review for Van Gogh to France

User Avatar
naysmiths@gmail.com
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Visit to Camargue area on first day was very long time on the bus with very little wildlife to see. Would recommend leaving it out. Especially after a 5hr bus ride from Lyon to meet up with the tour the day before. Then my bag was dragged up judder bars onto the boat by a young girl and broke off the wheel. Staff tried to fix it but I have had to buy another bag. No apology given. Instructions ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

What a trip!

Review for Jeanine to France

User Avatar
Cruisingflorence
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A family friend chartered the Jeanine for a week long cruise from Dijon to Beasancon in France. I had never cruised on a barge before so really didn't know what to expect. This was a great trip. The barge itself, was very nicely furnished with lots of color. It was very bright. We were greeted with champagne when we boarded. The crew was a mixture of French and Hungarian and they could not ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

great experience

Review for Cyrano de Bergerac to France

User Avatar
jsdpj
6-10 Cruises

Our river cruise out of Bordeaux on the Gironde estuary was very enjoyable. The crew was exceptionally pleasant. Food was very good, well presented and varied. Wine was included and definitely a step up over what you expect on a cruise. Being an American I particularly enjoyed the interaction with a varied group of European travelers. The excursions were well thought out and well organized. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2014

Cruising the waterway & rivers around Bordeaux

Review for Cyrano de Bergerac to France

User Avatar
actltd
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

It wasn’t without hesitation that I decided to offer European river cruises to compliment my firms custom tours in France. After some research I selected CroisiEurope. A family owned company based in Strasbourg France. They had a full portfolio of European river cruises, and were just entering the American market. River cruising is the European equivalent to Caribbean cruising in the US. Lots of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2014

