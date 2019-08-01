The cruise it self was wonderful and the landscapes breathtaking, I would recommend everyone to go for a cruise on the Douro river.
The ship was in good condition and it was nice and clean onboard.
The biggest problem was the restaurant, the food was a huge disappointment and was just not good enough, it was a standing joke with our travelling company to see what the chef would offer… it ...
Decided on CroisiEurope for my first river cruise - 5 nights roundtrip from Vienna.
Cabin
I went for a cabin on the top deck and was glad I did. Beds were really comfortable and the room was very well appointed with floor to ceiling windows. The bathroom was fairly basic and quite small but it did the job.
Dining
There is one dining room with allocated tables for the entire voyage. ...
I have been wanting to cruise the Danube and Rhine rivers so when this reasonably priced 9 day CroisiEurope cruise came up I booked it for me and my husband. This cruise line is not one of the more popular ones so I did not know what to expect. We were pleasantly surprised to find a spacious and very clean cabin on the main deck. The window was so wide offering panoramic views of the passing river ...
This was my first river cruise. It was to visit parts of southern Germany I hadn't visited before. It was also supposed to spend time in Esztergom, Hungary, and plenty of free time in Vienna. Didn't get either of those. Reason: owing to the hot dry summer there was possibly insufficient water in the Danube to complete the tour so we had to rush to get there. But after Hungary it hardly stopped ...
I will NEVER take another Croisi Europe cruise. I wouldn't even want it for free! The food is a sit down with a set menu and they take forever to serve (sometimes dinner could take 2 hours with over 45 minutes to get the first dish!). With regards, to the food: Zero options. I HATED the food. Every single meal was depressing. It was unhealthy, tasteless, and they kept serving pork over and over. ...
We took the cruise “From the Châteaux of Chambord and Chenonceau to the Loire Valley” Sep/12 - Sep/18
Just some dry stats
Time spent sailing: 16 hours
Time spent on excursions: 20 hours
Time spent in the bus: 24 hours
Time spent on a boat at the dock: 61 hours
The planning department of the company could have done a much better job. So little time sailing and so much time on a ...
This barge hotel cruise on and along the Marne river was absolutely fantastic! It is by far the most relaxing way to travel I've ever experienced. Plenty of on board activities from which to choose during the cruising portion. Interesting daily excursions to learn of the local history, observe a different way of life and take in all that France has to offer.
The crew were very attentive and ...
I was travelling with my 90 year old father. It was our second cruise on a Croisieurope ship.
The first one was river cruise from Strasbourg on MS Princesse Sissi back in 2007.
I have been cruising on Paul Gauguin, Crystal, Azamara and Seabourn lines quite a few times since.
For this Vienna to Vienna 8 day cruise we arrived one day prior to the start of the cruise. We stayed 2 days after ...
Summary over a cruise on the Haute Seine and Yonne on a barge.
As seasoned cruisers, knowing well all aspects of cruising on seas and rivers, we had no experience about traveling on a barge in a canal. It was also time to overcome this lack.
A number of companies offer this kind of cruising on barge with 8 to 16 passengers, however very often at exorbitant prices. Luckily, we discovered that ...
We chose this cruise as it fitted in with our itinerary and we thought the River Elbe would be interesting. We spent 3 days in Prague prior to boarding.
On embarkation we were informed by the purser that the boat would not be going down the Elbe as the water levels were too low and we would instead be going down the canals. We had received no communication from Croisi about this prior to ...