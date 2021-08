Review for Ruby Princess to Caribbean - Western

This was my first time aboard the Ruby Princess. I booked with a third party website because I got a great deal on the sailing. My good friend and I were looking for a relaxing weekend getaway and that was exactly what we got! Upon boarding, I was excited to see this was the biggest ship I had sailed on. I have been on three cruises now, 2 with Carnival and 1 with Princess. This ship was by far ...