This was about our 15th cruise, 4th Celebrity and 2nd time on the Summit. As far as the actual onboard cruise experience, it was absolutely fabulous! There were only 247 passengers on ship that accommodates about 2,500, with a crew of 700+. Our captain kept calling it our "private yacht the Summit" and that's how it felt. There were no crowds, no lines and service was excellent! If you made ...
My husband and I are veteran cruisers. We view Celebrity as our "home" cruise line due to the fact it most closely meets all of our needs. It is a good value, good food, excellent service and attention to the "little details" that can make or break a vacation. In addition they can easily accommodate/entertain our children during school breaks. We booked a cruise this Christmas because we really ...
Embarkation went very smoothly. We arrived about 11:30 that morning from a directly flight from Washington DC which I booked independently from the cruise line. We did not purchase transfers because a cab ride is less that $20 for two people from the airport to the docks. Advice is to make sure that you have a passport. It will make the embarkation and debarkation go much smoothly. I traveled with ...
We had a wonderful time aboard the summit- we loved the fun factory and our kids didn't want to leave! The youth staff is exceptional- they have the ability to know the kids quickly and adapt according to their different personalities. The food was less than desirable at breakfast- in the main restaurant food was always cold- my daughter had pancakes two different days that were hard. Breakfast ...
Summit Review 3/22/05-4/1/05
Overall impression of ship: Very good.
Embarkation: This was a breeze even if not traveling in a suite. The lines moved quickly and efficiently the entire time I watched them.
Cabin # 6099 (Sky Suite)
This is a nice suite; small for a suite but well-kept and tastefully decorated. Balcony is more than adequate in size with wood flooring and wooden chairs covered ...
The Summit was everything we expected & then some. The embarkation was so fast I was shocked. We basically went through as fast as we could walk! We were of course greeted with wine and champagne and found our cabin ready and waiting. We were traveling with our 24 year old daughter who spent the first 2 nights with us until I managed to pay to upgrade her to her own inside cabin down the hall. ...
Researching this ship and Cruise Critic for over a year in advance of our sailing left us dismayed at our experience.
The evening before we spent at the Hyatt Pier 66. At noon the following day we boarded the less than inviting ship. As our first cruise, we expected the white gloved-champagne service to our room. Yes, a tray of Champagne was apparent ... No they did not offer us a glass nor, did ...
Celebrity Summit November 15, 2004 - W. Caribbean - 11 Day Cruise
Ship: Am comparing this ship to previous cruises the past 4 years (CostaAtlantica; RCI Radiance of the Seas; Norwegian Sun; Carnival Spirit and Legend and HAL Oosterdam). This three-year-old ship is tastefully decorated in a low-key way. It does not exhibit the glitz and gaudiness of the new ships we have been on in the past four ...
This was our first Celebrity cruise. We have been on both Carnival and Royal Caribbean. I would say the Celebrity is a notch above these other lines.
Embarkation: The embarkation went very smooth. The only hitch was the passengers from the previous cruise got off the ship late so we were late getting on the ship. Once we were allowed to begin, things went very smoothly. We were greeted with ...
Just returned from a 7-night Western Caribbean cruise on the Summit. Great cruise. First time on Celebrity. This is their once a year itinerary as they get ready to set sail to Alaska on Friday. Before we booked, we had narrowed it down to a 8 night Eastern Caribbean with RCCL and this cruise. Nothing against RCCL, but this trip was great. I had heard a lot about Celebrity and it is all true. ...